It's that time of the year when all the TV, movie, and comic lovers will come under one umbrella to celebrate their fandom over their favourites. Yes, the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con kicks off on Thursday, July 20. And, it is scheduled to take place over the weekend as well.

SDCC 2017 will be held at San Diego Convention Centre. With almost 100 panels set for Thursday through Sunday and thousands of miscellaneous activities, one tends to miss some of the significant panels. From Game of Thrones to Stranger Things, there are innumerable panels lined up, so we may get some further information about the upcoming season of the show.

Thus, we have come up with a list of five most important TV panels you must not miss this year.

Game of Thrones

Time/ Venue: July 21, Friday, 1:30pm - 2:30 pm, Hall H

Based on George RR Martin's award-winning blockbuster book series, the HBO drama began premiering on HBO on July 16.

This year panelists include Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei), Conleth Hill (Varys), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark).

Outlander

Time/ Venue: July 21, Friday, 5 pm - 6:30 pm, Ballroom 20

Ronald D Moore (executive producer), Maril Davis (executive producer), Diana Gabaldon (author), Caitriona Balfe (Claire Randall Fraser), Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser), Tobias Menzies (Black Jack Randall/Frank Randall), Sophie Skelton (Brianna Randall), and Richard Rankin (Roger Wakefield) will discuss the hit series and preview what is to come in season 3.

The Defenders

Time/ Venue: July 21, Friday, 5:15 pm-6:15 pm, Hall H

Producer Jeph Loeb and surprise guests of the highly anticipated Netflix original series Marvel's The Defenders band together for a panel you do not want to miss! Be the first to get an exclusive look into the superhero team-up that everyone is talking about before its August 18 global launch on Netflix.

Stranger Things

Time/ Venue: July 22, Saturday, 3 pm-4 pm, Hall H

Join the cast and creators of the pop culture phenomenon Stranger Things for an in-depth discussion on the acclaimed series, the journey to Season 2, and be the first to experience the never-before-seen footage of what's to come this October.

Doctor Who

Time/ Venue: July 23, Sunday, 2 pm-3 pm, Hall H

BBC America's Doctor Who returns to San Diego Comic-Con for the final Hall H panel with star Peter Capaldi. Fans will have an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas Special—the final episode starring Peter Capaldi as the Doctor and written by Emmy Award-winning lead writer and executive producer Steven Moffat. Join Peter Capaldi (the Doctor), Pearl Mackie (Bill), Matt Lucas (Nardole), Michelle Gomez (Missy), writer and actor Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), and showrunner Steven Moffat (Sherlock) for a panel moderated by Chris Hardwick.