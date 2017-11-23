When the loan is of a high amount, like home loans usually are, even the slightest drop in your loan's interest rate can make all the difference. So here's what you can do to ensure that a home loan is offered to you at a low rate of interest.

The interest rate is the make or break factor when you're selecting a loan. If it's too high, the source of finance becomes entirely unaffordable. Since you're looking for aid, you don't want to end up increasing your financial burden in the long run. So, it is imperative that you focus your energy on securing the lowest interest rate possible when taking a Home Loan.

These 5 tactics will help you get an interest rate that is close to what you have in mind.

Leverage your credit score

Having spent all that time ensuring that your credit score is impeccable comes in handy when you're looking to negotiate your home loan interest. The more stable your credit history, the higher your chances are of getting a Home Loan Interest Rate that is affordable. If your credit score needs work, clear your debts and avoid taking on more debt before you apply for a home loan. Even small things such as avoiding making purchases via a credit card will help.

Choose a shorter tenor

This may seem counterproductive, but hear us out. While it is true that when you have a long tenor your EMIs are low. However, the gross interest paid by you is higher. So, if you can pool in your finances, it is worth opting for a short tenor to keep the interest rate low.

Take advantage of seasonal offers

Instead of jumping the gun, wait it out for a few weeks if possible. This way, you have time to evaluate all lenders thoroughly and pick a home loan that is ideal for you. But more importantly, this gives you a chance to take advantage of seasonal offers. Many financial institutions extend offers or discounts during festive seasons or as limited-period promotions. If you manage to time your application right, you'll be able to get a significantly lower rate of interest on your home loan. So, if your credit needs are even slightly flexible, it is worth considering this tactic.

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

As the name suggests, your debt-to-income ratio is a measure of all your debts pitted against your income. Like your credit score, this ratio is also extremely important to maintain. As a thumb rule, ensure that your debts are far lower than your income to assure yourself a good interest rate. But, if your debt component seems high, take measures to clear as much of it as possible. Whether it is an outstanding education loan or a car loan, it is worth the effort to make a few large payments to tip the scales in your favour. With a lower debt to income ratio, you can convince your lender to give you a lower interest rate and find that repaying your home loan is easier than you imagined.

Don't be scared to negotiate

If you have steady employment and your financial history is in order, don't hesitate to verbally negotiate with your lender. You'll be surprised at how it can help you shave off a few thousand rupees from your monthly EMIs. As long as you're confident and you meet all the eligibility criteria, this is worth a shot. You have nothing to lose and you may be able to walk away with a better deal than you had anticipated!

With these 5 solutions up your sleeve, lowering your home loan interest rate is no longer a daunting, almost impossible task. For a home loan that truly puts your interests first, take a look at Bajaj Finserv's Home Loan. It offers flexibility and is incredibly affordable too.