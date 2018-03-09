Top 5 Savings Bank Accounts for Women

Our introduction to the banking system begins with a savings account, which is used to deposit our hard-earned money. Savings account helps you save money, transfer funds, withdraw money and also earn interest on the funds you have deposited. Nowadays, Indian women are proving themselves in each and every aspect of life. To create an impact in the financial and banking sector in India and encourage women to manage their money better, several banks are now offering special accounts for women which are linked to certain benefits and special offers and discounts that they can enjoy.

Why Banks are promoting Special Saving Schemes for Women?

Banks also provide dedicated accounts to women to ensure more feasibility, security, features and benefits to women. There are several banks which are offering savings account and debit cards specially designed for women. Many Indian women often forget to make timely investments and thus depend on their father or spouse for the same. This is the primary reason to provide dedicated women accounts to make women realize and understand the importance of money and investments to avoid any critical situation. Let's take a look at the benefits that some banks offer and you can decide what's best for you based on your need.

ICICI Bank Women Advantage Savings Account

Some of the main features of this Savings Account are:

Zero balance, if you can do recurring deposit of Rs 2,000 per month for 6 months. Such RD would any way earn RD interest.

Cashback up to ₹ 750 per month on dining, entertainment and jewellery on usage of Debit Card

Free unlimited access to all banks' ATMs – with more than 2 lakhs ATMs across the country

50% discount on first year locker rentals – exclusively for Advantage Woman Savings Account holders

Preferential rates on Home Loan

Apply easily for iProtect Smart which has a comprehensive premium for Life, Accidental Death & 34 Critical illness cover

Tool for managing your finances- My Money

Earn higher interest by setting a balance limit above which money in the Savings Account will get converted into Fixed Deposit on request

Other facilities like internet banking etc., are provided like any other bank account.

IDBI Super Shakti Women's Account

Some of the main features of IDBI Super Shakti Women's Savings Account are:

Two free accounts for their children below the age of eighteen years

MAB – Rs. 5000 (Metro & Urban), Rs. 2500 (Semi Urban), Rs. 500 (Rural)

Two zero balance account for your child below the age of 18 years

Auto Sweep out / sweep in facility above Rs. 15,000

Specially designed Women's International ATM cum Debit card

Higher ATM cash withdrawal Limits- Rs. 40,000/- per day

Simple Documentation

Faster transfer of funds

Online options to pay your bills or tax

Personalized PAP Cheque Book

25% discount on Locker services

50% discount on Demat AMC

Free Statement by e-mail

Free ten transaction at other Bank ATM

HDFC Bank Women Savings Account

Some of the main features of HDFC Bank Women Savings Account are:

It is mandatory to maintain a minimum average monthly balance of Rs. 10,000 for metro & urban branches, Rs.5000 for semi-urban & rural branches

Accidental Death Cover of Rs. 10 lakhs

Accidental Hospitalization Cover of Rs. 1 lakhs

Daily cash allowance of Rs. 1,000 per day for a maximum of 10 days per year, for each day of hospitalization due to an accident

Get Annual Maintenance Charge (AMC) waiver on the first year for Demat Account

Get preferential rates on loans

Get 50% discount on the issuance of a Gift Plus Card when you load a minimum of Rs. 5,000 on the card through the branch or via NetBanking

Avail a daily cash withdrawal limit of Rs. 25,000 and a daily shopping limit of Rs. 1.75 lakhs, and enjoy Cashback upto of Re. 1 for every Rs. 200 spent on your EasyShop Woman's Advantage Debit Card

Get up to 90% finance on the on-road price of a vehicle and 7 year tenure when you apply for an Auto Loan

Get 2% lower interest rate on Two Wheeler Loan and a 50% discount on processing fees

Enjoy exclusive shopping benefits available on select brands

Personal Accident Death Cover (rail, road, air) of Rs 5 lakhs (Conditions Apply)

Upto Re. 1 Cashback on every Rs. 200 spent on applicable categories

Free folio maintenance charges on a Demat account for the first year

Free lifetime BillPay for all account holders

Free passbook facility for all individual account holders

Free e-mail statements

Easy banking with facilities like NetBanking, PhoneBanking and MobileBanking that allow you to check your account balance, pay utility bills, or even stop cheque payments via SMS

Free Payable-at-Par 25 leaves multi-city cheque book half yearly

Kotak Silk Women Savings Account

Below mentioned are some of the primary features of Kotak Silk Women Savings Account:

Get cashback on Kotak Silk Debit Card Spends

35% discount on Locker Rentals for the first year

Hassle free bill payments

Use Kotak Bank's Silk Debit Card and get special offers, privileges, lifestyle benefits and much more

Get updates of all accounts in a single account statement

Enjoy services like cash pick-up, cash delivery, cheque/draft delivery etc. at home

For NMC# waiver in Junior Account Minimum monthly RD or MF-SIP instalment value of Rs. 2000/- (Rs. 1000 or above for Semi-Urban & Rural Branches); Minimum tenure of 36 months; Maximum cap on RD monthly instalment : Rs. 50,000 for tenure up to 120 months / Rs. 1,00,000 for tenure up to 36 months

Get 50% discount on the issuance fee of Best Compliments Card

Get Swipe Limit at Merchant Outlet (Point of Sale Limit) of Rs. 1,50,000 and Cash Withdrawal at Merchant Outlet (Cash @ POS) of Rs. 1,000

Higher ATM Withdrawal Limit of Rs. 75,000

Lost Card Liability - Rs. 1,50,000

Get Purchase Protection - Rs 50,000

Avail great offers across categories including restaurants, travel, shopping, electronics, health & wellness, entertainment etc as well as special EMI offers

Axis Women Savings Account

Below mentioned are some of the primary features of Axis Women Savings Account:

Low minimum opening deposit of Rs. 10,000 in metros, and monthly e-statements to track transactions of your Women's Savings Account

Get one free payable-at-par chequebook per quarter

Access to 13,000+ Axis Bank ATMs, 3,000+ Axis Bank branches as well as internet and mobile banking services

Visa Classic Debit Card at an issuance fee of Rs. 200 and annual fee of Rs. 150 in metro and urban locations

High daily withdrawal limits of Rs. 40,000 at ATMs and Rs. 1,00,000 for shopping transactions

First 5 transactions free at Axis Bank ATMs

First 3/5 transactions free at Non Axis Bank ATMs in a metro / non-metro location respectively

Personal accident insurance cover of up to Rs. 2 lakhs, if card is swiped once, every 6 months

Combined Lost Card Liability and Purchase Protection Liability of uptoRs. 50,000 to protect debit card from fraudulent use and also cover for damage or loss of articles purchased using the debit card

Earn Axis eDGE reward points for completing transactions

With Axis Bank Savings Account for women, you are not required to pay any processing fees, prepayment fees and pre-closure fees when you apply for education loanto suit any type of educational requirements

Conclusion

Women in India are not only contributing to the society but are also becoming aware about how they should manage their money. With special features, benefits, offers and discounts offered by banks and financial institutions for women, all this effort and process becomes a lot easier. Every woman should make timely investments to save and grow their money in future. So, they should open a relevant savings account, which serves their requirement and is suitable for them. As such decisions can help them plan their savings well.