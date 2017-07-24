Tata's compact SUV Nexon is expected to be launched in India soon. The first compact SUV of Tata is one of the most-awaited offerings since its appearance at Auto Expo 2016.

The Nexon, which will be pitted against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport, will flaunt a slew of segment firsts and design rich features. Based on the Impact design philosophy, Tata Nexon is an "engineering marvel of dynamism and efficiency combined in an impressive guise."

Nexon is open for bookings at some dealerships and is expected to arrive in the showrooms soon.

Check out top 5 features of Nexon