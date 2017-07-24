Tata's compact SUV Nexon is expected to be launched in India soon. The first compact SUV of Tata is one of the most-awaited offerings since its appearance at Auto Expo 2016.
The Nexon, which will be pitted against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport, will flaunt a slew of segment firsts and design rich features. Based on the Impact design philosophy, Tata Nexon is an "engineering marvel of dynamism and efficiency combined in an impressive guise."
Also read: Tata Nexon India launch: Top 7 things you need to know about upcoming compact SUV
Nexon is open for bookings at some dealerships and is expected to arrive in the showrooms soon.
Check out top 5 features of Nexon
- Multi Drive Modes - A first-in-segment feature, the Nexon offers Multi Drive Mode function, which will let the driver to switch between the three different drive modes – Eco, City and Sport.
-
- Floating Dashtop HD Touchscreen – The Nexon features floating dashtop, the 6.5-inch display HD touchscreen, which will add to the premium interiors of Nexon. While the floating dashtop touchscreen will reduce "eye-off road time" for added safety, the HD screen makes the graphics on screen vivid.
- HARMAN Infotainment System with Android Auto and Car play – Nexon comes with advanced HARMAN infotainment system enabled with a drive mode based HMI theme. The Nexon is also equipped with Android Auto and Car Play and connectivity with help of Google's android auto via USB.
- Grand Central Console with Sliding Tambour Door Mechanism - The "Grand Central Console" gives a very premium and sporty feel to interiors. Unique sliding tambour door mechanism allows easy storage space.
- Powerful Engines – Under the hood, the Nexon will pack two new engines, the 1.2L Turbocharged Petrol from the Revotron series and the 1.5L Diesel engine from the Revotorq series, mated to a 6-speed transmission. The 1,198cc three-cylinder petrol mill will develop 108.5bhp at 5,000rpm and 170Nm of torque at 2,000-4,000rpm and the 1,496cc four-cylinder diesel mill will churn out 108.5bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm or torque at 1,500-2,750rpm.