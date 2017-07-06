For biking enthusiasts, the first half of 2017 wasn't a bad period at all. KTM India launched a new Duke Series with 250 Duke as a surprise edition in the beginning. Triumph Motorcycles also launched Bonneville Bobber, while Bajaj Auto updated the whole Pulsar family. Bajaj also added Pulsar 160NS in June.

Honda's contribution was the launch of CRF1000L Africa Twin. In addition to the new launches, there were many facelift debuts in the last six months. The next six months of 2017 will pack in many new launches. Since the Diwali festive season comes in H2 of 2017, automakers are preparing their new models to cash in on increased sales during the period.

We have compiled a list of top 10 bikes waiting to enter the market in the next six months in India.

Benelli 302R

DSK Benelli has started accepting bookings for 302R which is expected to be launched in July. The fully-faired sibling of TNT 300 will also become the most affordable fully-faired motorcycle from Benelli's stable.

DSK Benelli 302R will be powered by a two-cylinder DOHC unit that develops 36 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 27 Nm at 9,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission and the bike reportedly has a top speed of over 170 kmph. The 302R is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs 3.25 lakh – Rs 3.50 lakh ex-showroom.

TVS Apache RR 310S (Akula 310)

TVS Motor Company's track machine based on the Akula 310 concept was displayed at Auto Expo 2016. And now, the production version with the rumoured name Apache RR 310S is expected to enter the market soon.

The heart of Apache RR 310S will be the same 310 cc engine of BMW G 310 R mated to a six-speed gearbox. The engine will churn out 34 hp of power and 28 Nm of torque. As for its pricing, industry insiders speculate the price to fall at around Rs 1.5 lakh.

Yamaha Fazer 250

Fazer 250 is the semi-faired sibling of FZ25 which Yamaha launched in January. It has been snapped while testing and the launch is expected in October.

Fazer 250 will be powered by a 249 cc air-cooled 4-stroke 2-valve single cylinder unit that also does duty in FZ25. It develops 19 bhp of power at 8,000 rpm and maximum torque of 20 Nm at 6,000 rpm in FZ25. In Fazer 250, the engine may get a slight tweak. The new motorcycle is expected to be priced at a slight premium over the naked sibling FZ25 at around Rs 1.30 lakh.

MV Agusta Brutale 800

MV Agusta India will launch its most affordable motorcycle Brutale 800 this year. Expected to be priced at around Rs 13 lakh, Brutale 800 will be powered by an in-line 3-cylinder 798 cc engine with a counter-rotating crankshaft. The engine develops 116 bhp and 83 Nm of torque mated to a six-speed transmission. The motorcycle can attain a top speed of 237 kmph.

Benelli TRK 502

Italian motorcycle brand Benelli had unveiled TRK at the 2015 EICMA show in Milan. The India launch of TRK 502 is now expected by 2017-end. The dual purpose motorcycle will be powered by a twin cylinder, four-stroke liquid-cooled 499.6 cc engine with an electronic injection that belts out 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 45 Nm torque at 4,500 rpm mated to a six-speed gearbox. TRK 502 features 230 mm of ground clearance and weighs just 210 kg and both are ideal for offroad motorcycling.

Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0

YZF-R15 is the motorcycle that carried on the legacy of RX series of Yamaha in India. The motorcycle had received a major facelift in 2011. The fully-faired motorcycle received another major update in 2017 and it is expected to enter India by the end of 2017 with the name YZF R15 Version 3.0.

The new version will be based on the same Deltabox frame, but it will get reworked body panels and cosmetic changes that make it sportier. The highlight of the new R15 is the all new 155.1 cc single cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4 stroke SOHC engine with fuel injection in place of the 149cc mill. It develops 19.7 bhp of power 10,000 rpm and the peak torque is 14.7 Nm at 8,500 rpm mated to six-speed transmission.

UM Renegade Classic

American motorcycle maker UM is set to add another cruiser model, Renegade Classic, in its India portfolio. The company had showcased Renegade Classic at the Auto Expo 2016, while the launch kept on postponing. The new cruiser will be powered by a 280 cc single cylinder engine that can develop 25 bhp of power at 8,500 rpm and 21.8 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm mated to a six-speed transmission. Renegade Classic measures 1,975 mm in length, 1,280 mm in height and 730 mm in width.

Tork T6X

Pune-based electric bike startup Tork Motors will launch T6X as India's first premium electric motorcycle this year. The motorcycle has been unveiled at an introductory price of Rs 1.25 lakh. T6X will be initially introduced in three markets -- Pune, Bengaluru and Delhi.

Powered by lithium ion batteries, T6X can get to a top speed of 100 kmph. The motorcycle runs 100 km on a single charge when plugged into a 15-ampere power socket. The battery can be charged up to 80 percent in an hour and reaches full charge in two hours. Tork Motors also claims that battery life will last up to 80,000-1,00,000 km, depending upon the usage.

Ducati SuperSport

Ducati SuperSport is for those who think higher capacity superbikes are desirable, but not practical for riding on the street. The fully-faired sports-style motorcycle borrows the 937cc Testastretta motor from Hypermotard 939. This delivers 113 hp at 9,000 rpm and a torque curve which peaks at 96.7 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It also boasts of three Riding Modes (Sport, Touring and Urban) and a Safety Pack that includes a Bosch ABS and traction control. The launch of SuperSport can be expected by 2017-end.

Royal Enfield 750cc bike

Royal Enfield has been working on its flagship 750 cc bike for over a year now. The motorcycle has been on test in Continental GT's body for a while and the global premiere of the motorcycle is expected at the EICMA show, Milan in November.

The 750 cc mill will be a fuel injected unit. The latest spy shots reveal that it will be fitted with Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tyres, indicating a premium treatment. The motorcycle is expected to give Harley-Davidson Street 750 a run for its money at a rumoured price of around Rs 4 lakh.