Buying a new smartphone can be quite a challenge, especially if you're tied down to a certain budget. To save you from the trouble of going through different smartphone models, their specs, and prices, here are some of the top choices you can consider for less than Rs. 8,000.
Budget smartphones are quite popular in India and brands like Xiaomi, Motorola, Micromax and others have taken advantage of this to make the most out of the situation. As a result, consumers end up with a wide range of options.
The competition in the budget smartphone space is so intense that companies are offering premium features at affordable prices. It is no longer essential for buyers to burn a hole in their pockets to purchase a decent smartphone.
Take a look at the top 10 smartphones that will cost you less than Rs. 8,000 and offer great value for money.
Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Price: Rs. 5,999
Availability: Mi.com and Flipkart
|Display
|5-inch HD
|Camera
|13MP rear snapper with 5-element lens, LED flash + 5MP front shooter
|Processor
|1.4GHz Snapdragon 425 quad-core chipset
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|16GB, expandable up to 128GB
|Battery
|3,120mAh
|Add-ons
|4G VoLTE, Dual SIM
Xiaomi Redmi 4
Price: Rs. 6,999
Availability: Mi.com and Flipkart
|Display
|5-inch HD
|Camera
|13MP rear snapper with 5-element lens, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF + 5MP front shooter
|Processor
|1.4GHz Snapdragon 435 octa-core chipset
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|16GB, expandable up to 128GB
|Battery
|4,100mAh
|Add-ons
|Dual SIM (hybrid slot), 4G VoLTE, fingerprint sensor
Moto C Plus
Price: Rs. 6,999
Availability: Flipkart
|Display
|5-inch HD
|Camera
|8MP rear snapper with LED flash + 2MP front shooter
|Processor
|1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core CPU
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|16GB, expandable
|Battery
|4,000mAh
|Add-ons
|4G VoLTE, dual SIM
Micromax Evok Power
Price: Rs. 6,999
Availability: Flipkart
|Display
|5-inch HD with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3
|Camera
|8MP rear snapper with LED flash + 5MP selfie shooter
|Processor
|1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core CPU
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|16GB, expandable up to 32GB
|Battery
|4,000mAh
|Add-ons
|4G VoLTE, Dual SIM,
Swipe Elite 3
Price: Rs. 4,999
Availability: Flipkart (Limited period offer)
|Display
|5-inch HD
|Camera
|8MP rear snapper with LED flash + 5MP front shooter
|Processor
|1.3GGHz Spreadtrum SC9832 quad-core CPU
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|16GB, expandable up to 32GB
|Battery
|2,500mAh
|Add-ons
|Dual SIM (hybrid slot), 4G VoLTE,
Intex Aqua S3
Price: Rs. 5,777
Availability: Retail stores
|Display
|5-inch HD
|Camera
|8MP rear snapper with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture + 5MP selfie shooter with LED flash
|Processor
|1.3GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832A CPU
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|16GB, expandable up to 64GB
|Battery
|2,450mAh with 2A fast charger
|Add-ons
|Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, QR code scanner, miFon security software, Doze power saving
Panasonic P85
Price: Rs. 6,499
Availability: Flipkart
|Display
|5-inch HD
|Camera
|8MP rear snapper with 5P lens, LED flash +2MP front shooter
|Processor
|MediaTek MT6735P quad-core chipset
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|16GB, expandable up to 32GB
|Battery
|4,000mAh
|Add-ons
|Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE,
Micromax Canvas 5
Price: Rs. 7,999
Availability: Flipkart
|Display
|5.2-inch Full HD, Gorilla Glass 3
|Camera
|13MP rear snapper with LED flash + 5MP front shooter
|Processor
|1.3GHz MediaTek MT6753 octa-core chipset
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|16GB, expandable up to 64GB
|Battery
|2,900mAh
|Add-ons
|4G VoLTE, Dual SIM
Micromax Knight 2
Price: Rs. 6,499
Availability: Flipkart (Limited period offer)
|Display
|5-inch HD
|Camera
|13MP rear snapper with LED flash + 5MP front snapper
|Processor
|Snapdragon 615 octa-core chipset
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|16GB, expandable up to 32GB
|Battery
|2,280mAh
|Add-ons
|Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE
Coolpad Note 5 Lite
Price: Rs. 7,499
Availability: Amazon.in
|Display
|5-inch HD, 2.5D curved glass
|Camera
|13MP rear camera with 5P lens, LED flash + 8MP front snapper with LED flash
|Processor
|Mediatek MT6735CP quad-core chipset
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|16GB, expandable up to 64GB
|Battery
|2,500mAh
|Add-ons
|Dual SIM, aluminium body, 4G VoLTE