Buying a new smartphone can be quite a challenge, especially if you're tied down to a certain budget. To save you from the trouble of going through different smartphone models, their specs, and prices, here are some of the top choices you can consider for less than Rs. 8,000.

Budget smartphones are quite popular in India and brands like Xiaomi, Motorola, Micromax and others have taken advantage of this to make the most out of the situation. As a result, consumers end up with a wide range of options.

The competition in the budget smartphone space is so intense that companies are offering premium features at affordable prices. It is no longer essential for buyers to burn a hole in their pockets to purchase a decent smartphone.

Take a look at the top 10 smartphones that will cost you less than Rs. 8,000 and offer great value for money.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A

Price: Rs. 5,999

Availability: Mi.com and Flipkart

Display 5-inch HD Camera 13MP rear snapper with 5-element lens, LED flash + 5MP front shooter Processor 1.4GHz Snapdragon 425 quad-core chipset RAM 2GB Storage 16GB, expandable up to 128GB Battery 3,120mAh Add-ons 4G VoLTE, Dual SIM

Xiaomi Redmi 4

Price: Rs. 6,999

Availability: Mi.com and Flipkart

Display 5-inch HD Camera 13MP rear snapper with 5-element lens, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF + 5MP front shooter Processor 1.4GHz Snapdragon 435 octa-core chipset RAM 2GB Storage 16GB, expandable up to 128GB Battery 4,100mAh Add-ons Dual SIM (hybrid slot), 4G VoLTE, fingerprint sensor

Moto C Plus

Price: Rs. 6,999

Availability: Flipkart

Display 5-inch HD Camera 8MP rear snapper with LED flash + 2MP front shooter Processor 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core CPU RAM 2GB Storage 16GB, expandable Battery 4,000mAh Add-ons 4G VoLTE, dual SIM

Micromax Evok Power

Price: Rs. 6,999

Availability: Flipkart

Display 5-inch HD with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 Camera 8MP rear snapper with LED flash + 5MP selfie shooter Processor 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core CPU RAM 2GB Storage 16GB, expandable up to 32GB Battery 4,000mAh Add-ons 4G VoLTE, Dual SIM,

Swipe Elite 3

Price: Rs. 4,999

Availability: Flipkart (Limited period offer)

Display 5-inch HD Camera 8MP rear snapper with LED flash + 5MP front shooter Processor 1.3GGHz Spreadtrum SC9832 quad-core CPU RAM 2GB Storage 16GB, expandable up to 32GB Battery 2,500mAh Add-ons Dual SIM (hybrid slot), 4G VoLTE,

Intex Aqua S3

Price: Rs. 5,777

Availability: Retail stores

Display 5-inch HD Camera 8MP rear snapper with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture + 5MP selfie shooter with LED flash Processor 1.3GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832A CPU RAM 2GB Storage 16GB, expandable up to 64GB Battery 2,450mAh with 2A fast charger Add-ons Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, QR code scanner, miFon security software, Doze power saving

Panasonic P85

Price: Rs. 6,499

Availability: Flipkart

Display 5-inch HD Camera 8MP rear snapper with 5P lens, LED flash +2MP front shooter Processor MediaTek MT6735P quad-core chipset RAM 2GB Storage 16GB, expandable up to 32GB Battery 4,000mAh Add-ons Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE,

Micromax Canvas 5

Price: Rs. 7,999

Availability: Flipkart

Display 5.2-inch Full HD, Gorilla Glass 3 Camera 13MP rear snapper with LED flash + 5MP front shooter Processor 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6753 octa-core chipset RAM 3GB Storage 16GB, expandable up to 64GB Battery 2,900mAh Add-ons 4G VoLTE, Dual SIM

Micromax Knight 2

Price: Rs. 6,499

Availability: Flipkart (Limited period offer)

Display 5-inch HD Camera 13MP rear snapper with LED flash + 5MP front snapper Processor Snapdragon 615 octa-core chipset RAM 2GB Storage 16GB, expandable up to 32GB Battery 2,280mAh Add-ons Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE

Coolpad Note 5 Lite

Price: Rs. 7,499

Availability: Amazon.in