Buying a new phone?
India Ratings

Buying a new smartphone can be quite a challenge, especially if you're tied down to a certain budget. To save you from the trouble of going through different smartphone models, their specs, and prices, here are some of the top choices you can consider for less than Rs. 8,000.

Budget smartphones are quite popular in India and brands like Xiaomi, Motorola, Micromax and others have taken advantage of this to make the most out of the situation. As a result, consumers end up with a wide range of options.

The competition in the budget smartphone space is so intense that companies are offering premium features at affordable prices. It is no longer essential for buyers to burn a hole in their pockets to purchase a decent smartphone.

Take a look at the top 10 smartphones that will cost you less than Rs. 8,000 and offer great value for money.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A

Price: Rs. 5,999
Availability: Mi.com and Flipkart

Display 5-inch HD
Camera 13MP rear snapper with 5-element lens, LED flash + 5MP front shooter
Processor 1.4GHz Snapdragon 425 quad-core chipset
RAM 2GB
Storage 16GB, expandable up to 128GB
Battery 3,120mAh
Add-ons 4G VoLTE, Dual SIM

Xiaomi Redmi 4

Price: Rs. 6,999
Availability: Mi.com and Flipkart

Display 5-inch HD
Camera 13MP rear snapper with 5-element lens, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF + 5MP front shooter
Processor 1.4GHz Snapdragon 435 octa-core chipset
RAM 2GB
Storage 16GB, expandable up to 128GB
Battery 4,100mAh
Add-ons Dual SIM (hybrid slot), 4G VoLTE, fingerprint sensor

Moto C Plus

Price: Rs. 6,999
Availability: Flipkart

Display 5-inch HD
Camera 8MP rear snapper with LED flash + 2MP front shooter
Processor 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core CPU
RAM 2GB
Storage 16GB, expandable
Battery 4,000mAh
Add-ons 4G VoLTE, dual SIM

Micromax Evok Power

Price: Rs. 6,999
Availability: Flipkart

Display 5-inch HD with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3
Camera 8MP rear snapper with LED flash + 5MP selfie shooter
Processor 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core CPU
RAM 2GB
Storage 16GB, expandable up to 32GB
Battery 4,000mAh
Add-ons 4G VoLTE, Dual SIM,

Swipe Elite 3

Price: Rs. 4,999
Availability: Flipkart (Limited period offer)

Display 5-inch HD
Camera 8MP rear snapper with LED flash + 5MP front shooter
Processor 1.3GGHz Spreadtrum SC9832 quad-core CPU
RAM 2GB
Storage 16GB, expandable up to 32GB
Battery 2,500mAh
Add-ons Dual SIM (hybrid slot), 4G VoLTE,

Intex Aqua S3

Price: Rs. 5,777
Availability: Retail stores

Display 5-inch HD
Camera 8MP rear snapper with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture + 5MP selfie shooter with LED flash
Processor 1.3GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832A CPU
RAM 2GB
Storage 16GB, expandable up to 64GB
Battery 2,450mAh with 2A fast charger
Add-ons Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, QR code scanner, miFon security software, Doze power saving

Panasonic P85

Price: Rs. 6,499
Availability: Flipkart

Display 5-inch HD
Camera 8MP rear snapper with 5P lens, LED flash +2MP front shooter
Processor MediaTek MT6735P quad-core chipset
RAM 2GB
Storage 16GB, expandable up to 32GB
Battery 4,000mAh
Add-ons Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE,

Micromax Canvas 5

Price: Rs. 7,999
Availability: Flipkart

Display 5.2-inch Full HD, Gorilla Glass 3
Camera 13MP rear snapper with LED flash + 5MP front shooter
Processor 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6753 octa-core chipset
RAM 3GB
Storage 16GB, expandable up to 64GB
Battery 2,900mAh
Add-ons 4G VoLTE, Dual SIM

Micromax Knight 2

Price: Rs. 6,499
Availability: Flipkart (Limited period offer)

Display 5-inch HD
Camera 13MP rear snapper with LED flash + 5MP front snapper
Processor Snapdragon 615 octa-core chipset
RAM 2GB
Storage 16GB, expandable up to 32GB
Battery 2,280mAh
Add-ons Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE

Coolpad Note 5 Lite

Price: Rs. 7,499
Availability: Amazon.in

Display 5-inch HD, 2.5D curved glass
Camera 13MP rear camera with 5P lens, LED flash + 8MP front snapper with LED flash
Processor Mediatek MT6735CP quad-core chipset
RAM 3GB
Storage 16GB, expandable up to 64GB
Battery 2,500mAh
Add-ons Dual SIM, aluminium body, 4G VoLTE