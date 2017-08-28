Smartphone shoppers have a wide range of price options while looking for a new phone in India. Budget smartphones start at as low as Rs 5,000 and high-end phones easily go up to Rs 80,000 or more. But some shoppers choose to wait until the price drops to a favourable range.

The last few months have been quite generous and brands have dropped prices big time. Samsung had been quite active on the price cut front, which is not surprising since the brand is known for that.

If you had your eyes set on Samsung Galaxy S8+ or something more budget-friendly like OnePlus 3T, then you are in luck. Take a look at the price cuts on some of the most popular smartphones in the country right now.

Smartphone model Launch price Price cut New price Samsung Galaxy S8+ (6GB RAM) Rs. 75,000 Rs. 10,900 Rs. 65,900 LG G6 Rs. 51,990 Rs 13,000 Rs. 38,990 Samsung Galaxy S7 Rs. 48,900 Rs. 9,500 Rs. 39,400 Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge Rs. 56,900 Rs. 14,000 Rs. 42,900 HTC U Play Rs 39,990 Rs. 10,000 Rs 29,990 OnePlus 3T Rs. 27,999 Rs. 2,000 Rs. 29,999 Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Rs. 36,900 Rs. 5,000 Rs. 31,900 Vivo V5 Plus Limited Edition Matte Black Rs. 25,990 Rs. 3,000 Rs. 22,990 Samsung Galaxy A7 2017 Rs. 33,490 Rs. 7,590 Rs. 25,900 Samsung Galaxy A5 2017 Rs. 28,990 Rs. 6,000 Rs. 22,900

These price cuts for the latest smartphones have occurred in the matter of few months. The new prices are effective as of this writing and are subject to change (drop further) if the company chooses to. It is best to verify the final check out prices of the phones before placing an order.