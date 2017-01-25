Whether it is the economic downslide or the demonetisation demon, the sales of two-wheelers in the country seem to have taken a hit, looking at the top 10 selling two-wheelers list of December 2016. At least seven of the models witnessed de-growth during the period feature in the list.

Yamaha FZ25: Five things to know about the new 250cc street-naked offering

According to data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), only three models -- Royal Enfield Classic 350, TVS XL Super and Bajaj Platina -- witnessed growth in the list of top 10 selling two-wheeler in India in December 2016.

While Honda's Activa topped the list with its sales paged at 1,38,480 units, Hero Splendor grabbed the second spot by returning figures of 1, 35,104 units. But what is interesting is that both the models in the top two positions registered de-growth in the month of December 2016 as opposed to the sales in the same month a year ago. Honda Activa's sales were down by 20 percent in December, while Splendor posted a dip of 27 percent.

Hero HF Deluxe, XL Super and TVS Jupiter rounded off the top five selling list with the sales of 85,386 units, 64,161 units and 39,582 units respectively. However, both HF Deluxe and Jupiter witnessed decline in sales as opposed to the sales in the corresponding month last year.

The main talking point is that Royal Enfield's Classic 350 made it to the list for the first time in December 2016 featuring in the sixth position with positive sales. The Classic 350, the best selling motorcycle of the company sold 38,080 units last month, registering growth of 61 percent.

Bajaj's Platina was another model in the top 10 list of two-wheelers to experience growth in December 2016. Bajaj sold 33,845 units of Platina last month, taking it to the seventh slot with a growth of 108 percent. The company's Pulsar settled for the eighth position in December with 32,252 units, while Hero Glamour and Passion completed the list with sales of 26,556 units and 24, 672 units respectively.

Source: ET Auto