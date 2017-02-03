Tomorrow With You (Romanized title - Naeil Geudaewa), a new time traveller romantic drama on tvN, is all set to premiere on Friday, February 3. The new k-drama, which replaces Goblin, will introduce Lee Je Hoon and Shin Min Ah as the lead protagonist.

The 32-year-old actor will be playing the character of Yoo So Joon, a time-traveller, who is also a real estate giant. In the trailer, he narrates his ability of time travelling when he takes the subway. While seeing his future-self living in unhappiness, he decides to marry Song Ma Rin (played by Shin Min Ah), even though he does not love her. Shin Min Ah's character is portrayed as a cheery photographer.

The official synopsis of the K-drama series says:

The story is about Yoo So Joon, a time-traveller who owns a real estate company worth 200 billion won. When he sees his future self-living unhappy, he decides to avoid that fate by marrying Song Ma Rin without love. While their start is a fake marriage, he sees that his wife gets hurt because of him, and it starts to distress him. The story is about him slowly falling in love with her, despite marrying her for selfish and loveless reasons.

As the premise of the show looks quite interesting, henceforth a lot of questions arises regarding the upcoming occurrences. Is it possible to prevent a future of misery (as noted by Viki.com)? Can Ma Rin help So Joon change his unhappy future?

Directed by Yoo Je Won (helmer of Oh My Ghost, King of High School Life Conduct), Tomorrow With You is a 2017 South Korean drama series. It will be aired every Friday and Saturday. Watch the episode tonight live on tvN at 8 pm KST. The premiere episode will also be available online here for the k-drama fans across the world.

