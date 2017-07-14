The new Tomb Raider movie will not hit theatres until next year, but its lead actress Alicia Vikander has recently revealed interesting details about what the new Lara Croft movie is all about.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Vikander said that it will be a Lara Croft origin movie where we'll see the protagonist working in a regular job in London. A clue about her archaeologist father, who is presumed dead, will transform her into the Lara Croft fans are familiar with.

"She has all the fierce, tough, curious, intelligent traits," Vikander said, "but we've stripped away all of her experience. She hasn't gone on an adventure just yet. She thought he was a stuck up business person living in the modern youth culture of suburban London, but then this whole box of information. This is the beginning."

Vikander also revealed that it was a dream of hers to do an action film, as she has only been a part of dramas of indie movies till date.

"I'm emotionally drawn to something that's very different from what I've done before," she said. "Naturally that gives me an extra thrill. I have mostly done dramas and indie films in my career but I don't know how many times I've watched big adventure films like Indiana Jones or The Mummy. I love to get embraced in all those big journeys and to do an action role has always been a child's dream of mine."

While the movie won't make it to theatres until March 16, 2018, rumours are rife that Warner Bros might just drop a trailer during its San Diego Comic-Con panel.

