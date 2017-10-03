After confusion about his health condition, Tom Petty's family has officially confirmed that the singer is dead. The manager of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers has issued a statement on behalf of the band and family.

"On behalf of the Tom Petty family, we are devastated to announce the untimely death of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty. He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40 pm PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends," the statement read.

The 66-year-old, known best as the lead singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, was rushed to hospital after he was found in an unconscious state in his house, the Los Angeles Police Department told CBS News.

TMZ reports that Petty was taken to the UCLA Medical Center after he underwent a "full cardiac arrest." He was put on life support and soon taken off life support when there was no brain activity. No update on his health condition for hours caused a confusion on Twitter.

LAPD had taken to Twitter to clarify that they were not aware of the musician's health condition. "The LAPD has no information about the passing of singer Tom Petty. Initial information was inadvertently provided to some media sources. However, the LAPD has no investigative role in this matter. We apologize for any inconvenience in this reporting," they tweeted.

Once the news spread online, concerned fans of the musician began praying for his health. Celebrities had also shared their concern on Twitter.

Not addressing the confusion, Paul McCartney chose to send love to Petty and his family at the difficult time. Ryan Adams also prayed that Tom Petty is okay. "Hang in there, Tom Petty! We love you," he tweeted. John Mayer tweeted praying the same. "You hang in there, Tom Petty. At least long enough to make it past this horrible day. You deserve a better sunset," he wrote.

But due to wrong reporting a few celebrities and fans believed that the talented artist has passed away and mourn his sudden loss. Kid Rock tweeted: "Just when I thought today could not get any worse... R.I.P. Tom Petty. Thank you for your beautiful music and inspiration." Bryan Adams said, "RIP Tom Petty. Thanks for all the great rockin' music, hard to believe you're gone."

