Aside the rumours that Spider-Man will appear in the upcoming Spidey spin-off Venom movie, there is another pretty big update is out. And, according to that, Eddie Brock will not be the only symbiote in the upcoming Tom Hardy starrer Venom movie.

With director Ruben Fleischer on board, Venom will have a face-off with Cletus Kasady aka Carnage. But if the web-crawler would appear in the Venom movie (as hinted by Spider-Man: Homecoming executive producer Amy Pascal), then Carnage will not be the strongest antagonist that Venom could ever oppose in the movie.

However, apart from Spidey, Carnage is the suitable opponent for the Venom symbiote which could add a very unique perspective to the film. The production of the movie is set to begin at the end of the year.

Tom Hardy is Eddie Brock in #Venom, the upcoming film from Sony’s Marvel Universe releasing October 5, 2018 – production starts this fall. pic.twitter.com/OZQqDEvoum — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) May 19, 2017

Many fan theories have been making around for a long time which hint that the antihero movie might revolve around Venom's psychopathic Symbiote counterpart, Carnage. Venom's character was initially conceived as a super villain, but now has become an anti-hero.

Giving a nod to that, Sony chairman Tom Rothman teased in a recent interview, "As for the expansion plans, Tom Hardy is starring in Venom, dated for Oct. 5, 2018, which will also feature the villain Carnage.

"A source says Holland is only contractually obligated to Spider-Man 2 and 3, but the intention is to bring him into the spinoffs and possibly other Marvel films (he is currently shooting Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War)."

Tom Hardy starrer Venom movie will open in theatres on October 5, 2018. Apart from this, there is another Spider-Man spin off on the way — Black Cat And Silver Sable. Also, Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: Homecoming will release on July 7, 2017.