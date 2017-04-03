Universal Pictures dropped the new trailer for its forthcoming movie The Mummy reboot on Sunday. Recently, the makers took to Twitter to reveal that the team of The Mummy will be on a global tour soon for promotional purposes, in which Sydney will be the first stop. Some exclusive pictures of every character were also dropped along with the post.

The Mummy movie revolves around an ancient princess Ahmanet (Sofia Boutella) whose destiny was robbed from her in death when she was about to become the Queen of Egypt. Nick Morton (Tom Cruise) unearths Ahmanet from her crypt, but he dies in a plane crash while they are trying to transport the mummy as shown in the first trailer. But somehow Morton is restored to life from death because the evil princess wants him to be alive.

Later, Morton is joined by Jenny Halsey (Annabelle Wallis) and Sgt. Vail (Jake Johnson) on his quest to stop Ahmanet from destroying the world. But Dr. Jekyll (Russell Crowe) says: "She will not stop until she makes our world her own."

At the last week's CinemaCon, Boutella spoke about her character: "Playing a monster was really interesting to me and that the Mummy is a woman was interesting ... I think there is a monster in all of us. Playing a monster also terrified me. It took a meeting to understand what an honor it was."

In an interaction with GamesRadar, director Alex Kurtzman explained his decision to kill off Tom Cruise: "When I go to a Tom Cruise movie, my assumption is: Tom's going to save the day. That's just what I know because I've seen so many Tom Cruise movies.

"I think for a monster movie to work and to scare me, my lead character has to be in the kind of jeopardy that I don't believe he or she could get out of.

"And if I want to take that fear to the next level, I want to believe that maybe that character will act unpredictably – like, maybe they'll do things even they don't want to do. If I can get the audience to believe that about Tom, then it really becomes unique."

Here's the official synopsis of the film:

Thought safely entombed in a crypt deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient queen (Sofia Boutella) whose destiny was unjustly taken from her, is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension. From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters.

The Mummy reboot trailer was debuted earlier last week at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Directed by Alex Kurtzman, the rebooted version of the movie stars Tom Cruise, Courtney B. Vance, Annabelle Wallis, and Jake Johnson. It is slated to hit screens on June 9, 2017.