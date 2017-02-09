Major League Baseball (MLB) star David Price could be in Major trouble if he doesn't return Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl 51 jersey. The Boston Red Sox player mentioned via Twitter that he was in possession of the prized souvenir.

But is Price telling the truth or just trying to be funny?

Nevertheless, if he is indeed found to be the culprit wwho stole the jersey, he better get ready for jail...for the next 10 years!

Rick Harrison, who is a familiar face on the popular American reality TV show Pawn Stars, has claimed that whoever is found guilty has only two options, be a complete smart-ass or just, plain and simple, plead guilty.

Harrison, who has sold a plethora of New England Patriots merchandises over the years -- from championship rings to jerseys -- has also quoted a price for Tom Brady's missing jersey..and it's HUGE!

"It's [Super Bowl 51's] one of the greatest Super Bowls of all-time. It's [Tom Brady's jersey] probably worth $200,000, at least," Harrison told TMZ.

"Right now, [the jersey] is worthless to anybody because if you're caught with that thing, it's worth like five to 10 [years in jail]," Harrison added.

"My best advice is throw it in a bag and mail it back to the team, and maybe they'll forget about it and you won't go to prison for the rest of your life."

Speaking to CBS Sports, Ken Goldin, who owns an auction house in New Jersey, claimed that Brady's missing jersey could fetch even more on the open market...possibly $500,000!

With the Houston Police Department, the Texas Rangers and the NFL Security team on a mega hunt for the thief, there are only two options the culprit has: Keep the jersey for himself and never go out with it, or just return it (for heaven's sake) to the New England Patriots.