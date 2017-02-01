Samantha Ruth Prabhu, KTR, (Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao), Rohith Shetty, Harish Shankar's DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham, Nani's Nenu Local, Ram Pothineni and Srinu Vaitla's Mister are currently making headlines for various reasons.

Prabhu has become the ambassador for TSCO Handloom and KTR, the son of Telangana's Chief Minister KC Rao and a minister holding various portfolios, confirmed the news on Twitter and also thanked the actress for her support.

On Tuesday (January 31), KTR tweeted: "Thanks @Samanthaprabhu2 for agreeing to be TSCO Handloom ambassador. Let's make handlooms fashionable. Congratulations on your engagement :)"

Prabhu retweeted KTR's post and reciprocated the minister's gesture. The actress tweeted: "It's an honour sir can't wait to start work at my new job and thankyou "

Rohit Shetty makes suprise visit to sets of DJ

Meanwhile, Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty made a surprise visit to the sets of Allu Arjun's Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ. The film unit was thrilled to receive Shetty. The film's director, Harish Shankar S, ‏took to his Instagram account to share a photo featuring him and Shetty. He also tweeted the link to the picture and wrote: "Pleasant Surprise to DJ sets from my Favt Director Rohit Shetty."

Nani has twin good news for fans in US

Actor Nani is off to the US and he has two good news for fans there. His upcoming movie Nenu Local will be premiered in the US on Thursday (February 2) night. Besides, he will also begin shooting for his next movie on the same day. The Eega star tweeted: "Off to America Shoot of my Next begins on 2nd #NenuLocal premiers on the same day Loads of excitement! Get Set Go ✈️"

Ram Pothineni assures fans

Ram Pothineni ‏had not announced his next project after the release of Hyper last year though his fans are waiting desperately. The actor has now assured to update them soon as he tweeted on Wednesday (Feb 1): "To my dearest fans..I'm working on it 24/7.. will update you all soon.. I understand but pls be patient..blessed to have your love.. #Ram15."

Mister in final leg of shooting

Srinu Vaitla's Mister is in the last leg of its shooting and its talkie portion is almost completed. Scriptwriter Gopi Mohan tweeted: "Mister shooting in final schedule.Talkie part almost completed. Enjoyed working with @SreenuVaitla & Team.Thanks for 2.6 M views for Teaser."

