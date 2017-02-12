The Nizam distribution rights of Pawan Kalyan's Katamarayudu, release of Winner trailer, Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi and Suriya's voiceover for Rana Daggubati's The Ghazi Attack crowd the Tollywood ticker.

Nithiin to distribute Pawan Kalyan's Katamarayudu in Nizam

Nithiin's Sreshth Movies, in association with Asian Films, has acquired the Nizam theatrical rights of power star Pawan Kalyan's Katamarayudu. The actor himself has confirmed the news on his Twitter account on Saturday. He tweeted: "THRILLED to announce that Asian films n sreshth movies wil b distributing POWERSTAR'S KAATAMARAYUDU for Nizam area.."

Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Suriya's voiceover for Ghazi

Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi and Suriya lent their voices for Rana Daggubati's The Ghazi Attack, which is slated to release on February 17. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted: "Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi and Suriya have voiceover for #Ghazi film in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil respectively. Release on 17 Feb."

Sai Dharam Tej's Winner trailer released

On Saturday, Sai Dharam Tej ‏said he is set to release the trailer of his upcoming movie Winner. The mega family hero tweeted: "The theatrical trailer of #Winner will be released at 10:30 am tomorrow. Sorry for the delay & thank you for your blessings ☺️."

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Winner features Sai Dharam Tej and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, while Thakur Anoop Singh, Jagapati Babu, Mukesh Rishi, Ali, Vennela Kishore and Prithviraj play key roles. The makers released the trailer on YouTube channel of Lakshmi Narasimha Productions. Sai Dharam Tej tweeted: "Here you go guys the theatrical trailer of #Winner -"

Preview of Maimarupaa from Cheliyaa to be released

AR Rahman's song Maimarupaa from Mani Ratnam's Cheliyaa will be released on Valentine's Day. The makers are set to release a preview of the track this evening. Mahesh S Koneru, the PR for SVC, tweeted: "A one minute preview of @arrahman 's #Maimarupaa from Mani Ratnam's #Cheliyaa will be out at 7 pm tomorrow."

Sundeep Kishan's Shamanthakamani launched

Sundeep Kishan's next movie, Shamanthakamani, was launched at a grand opening ceremony. Rajendra Prasad, Sudheer Babu, Aadi and director Srinu Vaitla attended the event. After its muhurat function got over, Sundeep Kishan tweeted: "Take pleasure in announcing the wackiest film I have chosen to be a part of so far #Samanthakamani :) #FunRideAhead"