Megastar Chiranjeevi's Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu 4 (MEK 4), Pawan Kalyan's Katamarayudu, Ravi Teja's Raja The Great and Suriya's S3 are creating ripples in media for various reasons on Monday, February 6.

MEK 4 to start airing from February 13

The fourth season of much-awaited Telugu reality show Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, which marks the debut of Chiranjeevi on small screen, is set to be aired from February 13. The game show, a Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati, will be telecast Mondays to Thursdays at 9.30 pm. The bosses of MAA TV ‏made an official announcement about the starting date of Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu 4 on Sunday. They posted a teaser of the show on the official Twitter handle of MAA TV ‏and wrote: "The Wait is over!!! .. #MeeloEvaruKoteeswarudu is starting from February 13th, Every Monday-Thursday at 9:30 PM on @MAATV​ #MEKwithMegastar."

Katamarayudu teaser crosses 4.40 million views

A 51-second-long video of Katamarayudu was released on the YouTube channel of North Star Entertainment on Saturday. The teaser of the Kishore Kumar Pardasani-directed film has received 4,404,414 views, 161,292 thumbs up (likes) 9,529 thumbs down (dislikes) and 13,432 comments in 42 hours. The huge response has thrilled the bosses of the movie.

The makers of Katamarayudu ‏tweeted: "Breaking all records #katamarayuduteaserstorm. All time most liked teaser. TFI's most and South India's 2nd most viewed teaser."

The bosses of Northstar Entertainment also tweeted: "#KatamarayuduTeaser creates sensation by surpassing fastest 1 M, 3.7M +views within 24 H, 146 K likes on YT #KatamarayuduTeaserStorm."

Ravi Teja's Raja the Great launched this morning

Ravi Teja had surprised everyone by not announcing his next movie despite a year after the release of his last outing, Bengal Tiger. On February, the mass Maharaja had finally launched his next movie titled Touch Chesi Chudu. Three days later, the actor took part in the muhurat of another movie title Raja the Great. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram kick-started its shooting by clapping the board at the opening ceremony.

Raja the Great is directed Anil Ravipudi and produced by Dil Raju under his banner SVC. Ravi Teja and Mehreen Pirzada are playing the lead roles in the movie. Anil Ravipudi tweeted the photos of its muhurat this morning and wrote: "And It Begins... #RajaTheGreat #welcometomyworld..."

Ravi Teja, who recently joined Twitter, also tweeted some photos and wrote: "#RajaTheGreat puja this morning. Exciting journey begins with Sirish, @AnilRavipudi, @Mehreenpirzada. #WelcomeToMyWorld."

Suriya's S3 to start with a bang at AP/T box office

Yamudu 3, the dubbed version of Suriya's S3 (Singham 3), will be released in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/T). The movie is set to start with a bang at the box office. SKN aka G Sriniwasa Kumar tweeted: "Huge demand 4 #S3ToRoarFromFeb9 in #Telugu exhibitors too, as per trends @Suriya_offl gonna score all time big opening in his films #Yamudu3."