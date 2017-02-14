The Valentine's Day card of Baahubali, the first look posters of Puri Jagannadh's Rogue and Nara Rohit's Kathalo Rajakumari, and Ravi Teja launching the next song from Winner are creating buzz in Tollywood.

Baahubali Valentine's Day card hits Internet:

The makers of Baahubali have released a video, which shows how people can create a Valentine's Day card featuring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty. They posted the video on the Twitter handle of Baahubali and wrote: "To make things easier, here's a step-by-step video on how to use our easy to make Baahubali Valentine's Day card! #ValentineWithBaahubali." Scroll down to check out the video.

Puri Jagan's Rogue first look released as Valentine's Day treat:

After the release of Ism, director Puri Jagannadh has gone on to work on his next film Rogue, which is touted to be an action movie with a youthful love story. The film marks the acting debut of Ishaan, the younger brother of Kannada producer CR Kumar, and it is simultaneously made in Telugu and Kannada.

Puri Jagannadh had announced that he would release the first look of Rogue as a treat for his fans on Valentine's Day. The director tweeted on Monday: "On Valentine's eve at 12 am tonite ,I vil b releasing the 1st look of my new film #Rogue .. a very special film to me .. #StayTuned "

Rogue is made with a "Maro Chantigadi Prema Katha" and the first look of the film offers a hint at it. Puri Jagannadh took to his Twitter account on Tuesday and posted the first look of the movie. The director also wrote: "Here's the 1st look of my film #Rogue. #HappyValentinesDay to all the lovers who hung upside down for their love @cv_ishan."

Ravi Teja to launch third Winner song:

The makers of Sai Dharam Teja's Winner have already released two songs, which have become hits. They are gearing up to unveil the next song at 7.00 pm on Tuesday. The mass maharaja, Ravi Teja, will launch this track. SS Thaman, who has composed the music for the film, tweeted: "Here we go guys my #kickest hero #massmaharaj @RaviTeja_offl will be launching @IamSaiDharamTej 's #winner #bccentre song today at 7 pm ❤️"

Nara Rohit's Kathalo Rajakumari first look released:

The makers of Kathalo Rajakumari have released actor Nara Rohit's first look as Valentines Day special. The young actor appears in a rugged avatar in the poster. The film has been made by debutant director Mahesh Surapaneni. It carries the tagline, "Love in its Best Form." Public relations executive Vamsi Shekar tweeted its posters and wrote: #kathalorajakumari first look posters with & without logos #NaraRohit @Namithapramodd.

