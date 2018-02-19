Tollywood comedian Gundu Hanumantha Rao died due to kidney failure at his residence in Hyderabad on Monday. His sudden death has shocked and saddened all his fans.

Gundu Hanumantha Rao, 61, had reportedly been suffering from kidney-related ailments for a long time. He was rushed to a hospital when his health deteriorated late on Sunday. He is survived by his wife and son.

Born in Vijayawada on October 10, 1956, Gundu Hanumantha Rao started his career at the age of 18 as a theatre artiste and went on to act in over 100 plays. He made his debut in movies with Jandhyala's 1987 film Aha Naa Pellanta and acted in more than 400 films in his career spanning three decades. He was last seen in Sri Sai Sankalpam in 2016.

Gundu Hanumantha Rao is known for his performance in movies like Rajendradu Gajendradu, Kalyanam, Mayaloodu, Jodi No 1, Nenu Seetamahalakshmi, Kedi No.1, Apparao Driving School, Original, Neramu Siksha, High School, Kothoka Vintha, Colors, Panchamukhi, Sri Sai Sankalpam and Mano Balam.

Gundu Hanumantha Rao also forayed into the TV industry with hit sitcom Amrutham, which was telecast on Gemini TV between 2001 and 2007. He also appeared in nine other TV serials which were aired on channels like ETV Telugu, DD Saptagiri, MAA TV and Gemini TV.

The comedian amassed a huge fanbase with his rib-tickling acts. The news about Gundu Hanumantha Rao's death came as a shock to many of his fans. Several fans took to Twitter to express their sadness and post tributes. Some of his fans also recalled their favourite scenes. Here are some of the comments.

Bumble Bee‏ @Priyaa_km

I've been re-watching Amrutham series lately. Such a stress reliever and I forget all the other issues. We seldom come across actors who create such humor without being hanky-panky. One such person is Gundu Hanumantha Rao Garu. His comedy timing is perfect. ☹️ Rip

Konaseema Kurrodu‏ @sreeramtej

#RIP Gundu Hanumantha Rao garu....you will be remembered forever for your comedy movies acted in SV Krishna Reddy direction,Aha na pellanta and Amrutham

