Mahesh Babu's SPYder, Pawan Kalyan's Katamarayudu, Nagarjuna's Om Namo Venkatesaya and Balakrishna's Paisa Vasool are some of the Tollywood movies that incurred huge losses to distributors in 2017.

2017 is a notable year for the Telugu film industry for several reasons. Firstly, Tollywood has produced more number films this year, when compared to previous years. Secondly, it has broken free from the regular commercial movies and tried out several new genres. Thirdly, it has delivered more number of hits and the losses meted out by distributors is also lesser than previous years.

This year also marks an important transition. The audience has chosen content over stars. As a result, some popular heroes' films have tanked at the box office. Superstars like Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan and Balakrishna faced severe setbacks in their career as their films incurred huge losses to their distributors.

SPYder is undoubtedly the biggest flop of the year, as its distributors lost over Rs 70 crore, which they spent on its theatrical rights. Katamarayudu, Om Namo Venkatesaya, LIE and Paisa Vasool are the other movies that incurred huge losses of over Rs 15 crore each for its distributors.

Here is the list detailing the theatrical rights prices, gross collection, distributors' earnings and losses incurred by 10 Telugu movies of this year. These number are based on various reports and they may not match with the actual figures. All the numbers are in crore rupees.

Rank Movie Hero Rights Gross Earnings Loss 1 SPYder Mahesh Babu 12.00 93.00 50.00 74.00 2 Om Namo Venkatesaya Nagarjuna 33.65 20.00 10.00 23.65 3 Katamarayudu Pawan Kalyan 84.50 97.50 61.10 23.40 4 LIE Nithiin 25.00 17.00 9.45 15.55 5 Yuddham Sharanam Naga Chaitanya 20.00 10.80 5.43 14.57 6 Paisa Vasool Balakrishna 32.50 36.00 19.60 12.90 7 Jaya Janaki Nayaka Sai Srinivas 34.00 36.25 21.45 12.55 8 Mister Varun Tej 21.50 20.00 10.50 11.00 9 Goutham Nanda Gopichand 21.50 19.60 10.90 10.60 10 Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi Ram Pothineni 30.00 30.00 20.00 10.00

Winner, Raju Gari Gadhi 2, Oxygen, Okkadu Migiladu, Gunturodu, Next Nuvve, Ungarala Rambabu, Andhhagadu and Nakshatram are some other Telugu films that bombed at the box office this year.