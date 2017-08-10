Director Shree Narayan Singh's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, has received positive review and rating from the audience around the world.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a romance drama, which is a satirical comedy on the eradication of open defecation in rural areas of India. Written by Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal, the movie supports the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha revolves around the story of a woman named Jaya (Bhumi Pednekar), who leaves her husband Keshava (Akshay Kumar) on the first day of their marriage after discovering that he doesn't have a toilet. How Keshava desperately sets out on a mission to win back his love by standing up to the age-old traditions and values of India forms the crux of the story.

Akshay Kumar has delivered wonderful performance and his comedy arises from his acting in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Bhumi Pednekar has done justice to their role and her chemistry with Akki is highlight of the film. Anupam Kher and Sana Khan have done justice to their roles and they are also assets of the movie, say the audience.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has good production values and background, picturisation and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, say the film goers. We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on the Twitter. Here is the live update of Toilet -Ek Prem Katha movie review by audience:

#ToiletEkPremKatha starts with a bang.The village ambience looks genuine.Gonna be good comic ride!! Divyendu Sharma is surprise packet here.His comic timing is impeccable.Pretty hilarious with one liners #ToiletEkPremKatha Sudhir Pandey and Divyendu are doing fine job.There is superb regional touch in their dialogues.EKDUM local touch #ToiletEkPremKatha Akshay Kumar has perfected the art of Comedy.His one liners are even better.Looking very earnest from the start. #ToiletEkPremKatha #TEPK It's quite astonishing the way Bhumi has shed her weight.Totally diff from her last outing.Looking pretty #ToiletEkPremKatha #TEPK The best thing abt #ToiletEkPremKatha yet is every 1 is spking local dialect perfectly. Akshay Kumar is nt evn trying.Plain Hindi at times. #ToiletEkPremKatha is very ironic.Akshay Kumar is glorifying Stalking in a big way.Creepy, Stalking and unsolicited clicking of pics. If u r here to enjoy then it's entertaining. Otherwise disturbing coz what's happening in present is scary.Big let down #ToiletEkPremKatha If Stalking was a sport then Akshay Kumar would win Gold in Olympics. #ToiletEkPremKatha The chemistry bw Akshay and Bhumi is superb.Both are into the skin of character and earnest.Rare! #ToiletEkPremKatha #TEPK No way it seems propaganda film till now. Akshay brilliant screen presence and earnest performance making it real #ToiletEkPremKatha The whole marriage sequence is too funny.Hilarious to the core.Divyendu is great comic relief #ToiletEkPremKatha #TEPK The love is very hurriedly culminated into marriage.No time to develop the emotions.Seems forced #ToiletEkPremKatha #TEPK What I like abt Akshay is he jst gives his 100 %.Not even in 1 scene he looks disinterested.He is getting better & bttr #ToiletEkPremKatha Tbh the director is in two minds.Whether to make an entertaining film or message oriented.He is making mess of it #Toilet #ToiletEkPremKatha first half is good.Some rib ticking one liners with amazing performance from the cast.Akshay and Divyendu shines. Omg!! second half become the victim of black magic. It's getting boring and stretched.No comic relief #ToiletEkPremKatha #TEPK It's getting out of hand from the director clutch.He already delivered the msg just stretching it.Not funny #ToiletEkPremKatha The curse of second half is quite Visible in #ToiletEkPremKatha.Naive director is making mess of noble cause. couldn't stick to one genre The way Akshay kumar is dealing with government officers is clapworthy.wil surely touch common man. #ToiletEkPremKatha Anupam Kher is doing what he does best. Just Ass licking of http://government.Lol #ToiletEkPremKatha #TEPK his is why Akshay Kumar is superstar.He is carrying a weak 2nd half on his shoulder effortlessly.Darling of Comman man #ToiletEkPremKatha Bhumi is best actress among the newcomers.Mark my word she would be big superstar if she picks up right project #ToiletEkPremKatha

#ToiletEkPremKatha INTERVAL... And it's just hilarious till now. @akshaykumar is just phenomenal. Nobody is better than him in comedy!! I must salute @akshaykumar for choosing this type of Subject and raising such an important issue. @ToiletTheFilm @kriarj #ToiletEkPremKatha #ToiletEkPremKatha... Wow! What a film. Entertainment with a serious message!! @akshaykumar you are just outstanding man. #ToiletEkPremKatha First half is very entertaining and engaging but second half is little bit dull and slow due to a long film (175 minutes). #ToiletEkPremKatha Cons- Poor work by editor, Film is about 170 minutes long. Lack of entertainment in second half. #ToiletEkPremKatha Pros- Outstanding performance by @akshaykumar & @psbhumi, Brilliant story & script, too much entertainment in 1st half.

Interval : Very Good so Far. #ToiletEkPremKatha is Beautiful, Social & Entertaining Film, Should Emerge Box Office Success.

#ToiletEkPremKatha It's more than a movie! Let's join the movement in making #ToiletKaJugaad with @akshaykumar @ToiletTheFilm #Toilet #India

Watched #toiletekpremkatha trust me guys this one is all time blockbuster wat a movie must must watch

Akshay Kumar has done stellar performance in #ToiletEkPremKatha reports from Dubai it fantabulous act by Akshay

