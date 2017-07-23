The second edition of Tamil Nadu Premier League started on a high after MS Dhoni turned back the clock hitting massive ones at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, after which the defending champions Tuti Patriots clinched a close match against Dindigul Dragons.

On the second day -- July 23, the action shifts to Tirunelveli as Lyca Kovai Kings and Karaikudi Kaalai take on each other at the ICL ground.

The Kings, who fell to eventual runners-up Chepauk Super Gillies in semi-final last year, will look to open their campaign on a high. The Lance Klusener-coached side will be wary of their opponents, against whom they lost by 36 runs in a crucial group encounter last year.

The Kovai-based team will be without their captain Murali Vijay, who missed the India tour of Sri Lanka due to injury. In his absence, the onus to deliver will be on the youngsters Anirudh Sita Ram and L Suryaprakash, both of whom found their names in the top-scorers list last season.

S Harish Kumar would look to continue his good run with the Kovai-based team. The young pacer picked up 13 wickets last season, to finish as the second highest wicket taker. 22-year-old Krishnamurthy Vignesh will be in focus as well and the two fast-bowlers should benefit quite a lot from South African great Klusener.

On the other hand, Subramaniam Badrinath-led Kaalai missed out on the semi-final berth by a whisker following their fifth-place finish. Former India all-rounder Robin Singh is at the helm of the side and he would want a better show from them this season.

Despite the absence of big names, Karaikudi gelled well as a team to produce some good performances last year. Chandrasekar Ganapathy, who picked up 11 wickets in 2016, will be the go-to-man for captain Badrinath.

When is the match and where to watch it live

The season opener between Kovai Kings and Karaikudi Kaalai is scheduled for 7:15pm IST.

India: TV Channel: Star Sports 1, Star Sports Tamil | Live Streaming: Hotstar