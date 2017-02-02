Resident Evil 7: Biohazard has been released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The survival horror video game developed and published by Capcom has hordes of surprises and puzzles with coins, keys, weapons and several other items scattered everywhere, making it difficult for gamers to maintain resources and deal with enemies.

So, here are tips and tricks that will help you play Resident Evil 7: Biohazard easily:

[READ: Prominent weapons in Resident Evil 7: Biohazard; where to find and unlock these]

1) Make sure that you know weak points of the enemies like head and glowing spots on the body. Shooting other parts of the body won't cause much damage.

2) You need lockpicks to open boxes and drawers but they are scattered in different areas. However, you don't need them as the boxes and drawers have coins.

3) You can make different types of medicines by combining agents like Chemical Agents, Strong Chemical Agents and Separating Agents with different base items. Chemical Agents can be recovered by using Separating Agents but the base items can't be recovered.

5) Destroy the hives with weapon or burner to get rid of bugs and bees. Kill the bigger ones with knife and kill spiders with the burner.

6) Get rid of Marguerite 1 by shooting in the head with a pistol or shotgun, and kill the bugs with burner. Shoot Marguerite 2 till she runs away to another section but you have to shoot her off to the ceiling to kill her. In case she sends hordes of bugs before you could kill her, lock her up and shoot in the crotch area till she collapses. Take her Lantern.

7) Get M19 Handgun by fixing broken Handgun with Repair Kit, and stronger shotgun by fixing Broken Shotgun using Repair Kit. You need to beat the game in any difficulty to get Albert 01 Handgun, and Model Shotgun is found in the snake-locked Kids' Room.

8) Use enhanced Handgun Bullets while using M19 or Albert 01 for more damage. Make Enhanced Handgun Bullets using Strong Chemical Agent.

9) Use Antique Coins to unlock the birdcages and Defense Coin to reduce the damage inflicted on you.

10) Collect medicine and bullets before encountering Mia. Aim at her head to take her down.

11) Collect enough ammo and medicine before taking on Jack 3. Shoot in the eyes till they explode.

12) Save doors are good way to get rid off monsters like Molded, Jack and Marguerite. Molded can be blocked permanently by closing the door but Jack and Marguerite can go after you.