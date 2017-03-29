If you have Tinder app on your phone, you might be aware of some challenges other than not getting a decent date. While matching with someone on Tinder requires your own skillset (and luck), be it through a striking profile or through your words of charm, the online-dating platform is making sure users are always connected to make the most of time.

Tinder had its limitations to being used only in smartphones. So places with limited or no internet connectivity, offices and colleges where accessing your phone can be a challenge, made it difficult for users to check for matches or chat with dates using Tinder app. But that changes now with Tinder Online.

"Introducing Tinder Online: a fun, new web experience and your English professor's worst nightmare. Mobile phones not allowed in class? Just fire up your laptop and swipe incognito. Cubicle life got you down? Now you can toggle between spreadsheets and Super Likes in a flash. "Not Enough Storage?" Not a problem," Tinder announced on its official blog.

With Tinder Online, you cannot only save yourself the space Tinder app requires on your phone, you can easily keep your Tinder presence a secret. It is easier to close a tab on the mobile browser than actually hide an app on the phone. It's a win-win.

If you are using incognito on your mobile browser to access Tinder, you leave no traces of your online dating profile.

Tinder Online can be accessed by going to Tinder.com. You can use any internet browser and the UI is very much in line with the app to make it easy for its users. It is possible some of you might not be able to access Tinder Online, which is because the site is being tested with limited audience.

For now, users in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Philippines, and Sweden can use Tinder.com. It will soon be available to users around the globe.