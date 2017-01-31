Ex-flames Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are set to re-unite on the silver screen with Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai. Slated to be released in Christmas this year, the film is the sequel of Kabir Khan's Ek Tha Tiger and the shooting is set to begin in March in Austria.

"The shooting of the film will begin on March 15 in Austria. Salman and Katrina will come together for the schedule," DNA quoted a source as saying. In spite of their past, Katrina and Salman have maintained their friendship post-breakup.

It is said that when Katrina parted ways with Ranbir Kapoor, Salman was a huge support to her. In fact, it has been reported that the actress is seeking help from the superstar on how to avoid the awkward situation with Ranbir. Katrina-Ranbir will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos and thus, the duo will have to attend promotional events.

Meanwhile, Katrina is quite excited to be back with Salman on the silver screen. The diva has not given any hit for a long time and Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman might bring luck to her. The Ali Abbas directorial will be shot at various foreign locations.

While the first instalment dealt with an Indian spy falling for a Pakistani agent, Tiger Zinda Hai focuses on a political espionage and India's role in it. The director- actor duo has earlier won hearts with Sultan and now will be back with another action-romantic movie.

Salman is currently busy shooting for Kabir Khan's Tubelight. The film was recently in news due to Shah Rukh Khan's special appearance in it. It has been reported that the Raees actor will star in a cameo in Tubelight and will play a magician.