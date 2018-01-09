While Salman Khan undoubtedly hogged the limelight in Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina Kaif too grabbed attention with her impressive action stunts. Now director ali abbas Zafar wants to make another instalment in the series, keeping Katrina's character in focus.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ali said he wants to make a movie concentrating on Katrina's character Zoya. The filmmaker wants to explore the backstory of Zoya, the ISI agent in Ek Tha Tiger, and a former agent in Tiger Zinda Hai.

Apart from making a film on the backstory of Katrina's character, Ali said there is a big possibility of coming up with a third part of the franchise that would start exactly from the point where Tiger Zinda Hai ended.

"I would love to do it. The kind of love and appreciation the characters got, definitely gives me an idea that we should push it forward. Adi (Aditya Chopra) is very excited. He always used to tell me when I saw the last shot of him walking out of the phone booth with these two kids, and Zoya smiling; I just want to see a story right out of it which moves forward from here. When your producer is happy and excited, when you as a director are charged up, and Katrina-Salman will anyways spark the magic on the camera; definitely a big possibility of Tiger 3," he told Bollywood Hungama.

Well, this piece of news will certainly excite fans. Tiger Zinda Hai has emerged as Salman's second-biggest blockbuster at the Indian box office as of now. The film crossed the Rs 300-crore mark at the domestic market in just 16 days, and is still going strong.

The film has had a brilliant opening at the box office, shattering many records in no time. It has also become the highest Bollywood grosser of 2017.