Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set to reunite in Tiger Zinda Hai, and fans are extremely excited to see the power-pairing back on the big screen. Now, we have got a hint of the two stars' look in the movie as well.

Fans have been excited to see Salman and Katrina's look in Tiger Zinda Hai. While they will have to wait for some more time for the first look of the movie, designer Ashley Rebello has revealed the kind of attire the two stars will don in the movie.

Ashley was shopping in London for Salman and Katrina's appearance in Tiger Zinda Hai. The designer shared a picture on Instagram, showing some collection of cool jackets and beautiful dresses.

It looks like Salman will sport a dashing look wearing jackets and Katrina will be seen in an elegant avatar as she will apparently be seen in floral-printed dresses. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to Kabir Khan's 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger.

Ali and Salman's last film Sultan had become a massive box-office hit and now the actor-director pair is expected to come up with another blockbuster. Moreover, the movie will bring back the superhit Jodi of Salman and Katrina.

Earlier, it was reported that unlike the first part, Katrina will be seen doing some tough action sequences in Tiger Zinda Hai and the actress will undergo extensive training for the same. Check the picture shared by the designer: