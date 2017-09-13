Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai is one of the most awaited movies of this year, and the latest stills from the sets of the film are making fans even more restless for its release.

The makers of Tiger Zinda Hai have been sharing some interesting pictures from the sets of the film in regular intervals. While some of the photos exhibit Salman and Katrina Kaif's chemistry, some others give a hint of the high-octane action sequences.

The latest still from the movie shows Salman pointing guns from inside a flying car. The picture is good enough to become a poster of the movie. The new picture has been making fans extremely excited about the much-awaited sequel of Ek Tha Tiger. It is being said that this latest still is from the climax of the film.

Earlier, several other photos from the movie were also shared. Some of the stills are shared by fans, which apparently got leaked somehow. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is expected to have some breath-taking action scenes. It was reported that the makers of the movie had roped in action directors from Hollywood.

Apart from the action sequences, fans are also thrilled to see Salman and Katrina together on screen again after a long time. The two stars have of late been bonding big time, and there had been rumours of the former love birds' growing closeness.

Not just Sallu bhai, even Katrina will reportedly be seen kicking some butts in the movie. Ek Tha Tiger was a big hit, which was directed by Kabir Khan. Now, Ali Abbas Zafar is taking the franchise forward.

Salman and Ali had earlier collaborated for Sultan, one of the highest grossing Bollywood movies ever. Check some of the stills and videos from Tiger Zinda Hai that are making fans excited for the movie:

Just Wait tull Dec !!The Action King Coming ❤ #TigerZindaHai #SalmanKhan leak Pic but feel good ti see him doing action after Sultan pic.twitter.com/SeaXVyrUp9 — Tiger Zinda Hai (@TigerSalmanLive) September 13, 2017

We are moving in #Black Hawk @TigerZindaHai , location scout , final fun begins :) pic.twitter.com/PltNemGKdU — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) September 7, 2017

Heat , Guns & blazing Fire ?, I hope this December is going to be Warm @TigerZindaHai :) pic.twitter.com/I15jS7OFma — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) September 6, 2017

When you see a picture from @TigerZindaHai and say " please Palto Na" :) pic.twitter.com/NjgHMBL9lq — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 21, 2017

Action preparations in full swing @TigerZindaHai with #Tom Struthers and team :) . Shoot stars tmrw . Nervous and excited ? pic.twitter.com/2geH4jpsmp — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 16, 2017

End of first big action schedule @TigerZindaHai in #AbuDhabi, great work by #tomstruthers & team :) . It's heating up slowly .... pic.twitter.com/YMjtX4MZD4 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) May 15, 2017

couldn't control mySelf from

Posting these images???

Some more pics from the

Mighty TIGER pic.twitter.com/LyMJrFqVYZ — •тιgєя*zιи∂α*нαι• (@YahiaNazeri) September 13, 2017