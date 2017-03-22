Salman Khan has finally revealed the first look of Tiger Zinda Hai. The superstar took to Twitter and shared a photo, which features Salman and Katrina Kaif flaunting their beautiful chemistry.

Salman is seen sporting a formal avatar with a beard, and he certainly looks dapper. On the other hand, Katrina looks no less than a princess from a fairy tale in a light pink dress. The duo is seen facing each other, giving a glimpse of the much-loved chemistry.

Salman shared the photo with the caption: "BACK TOGETHER, IN TIGER ZINDA HAI". Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel of blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, that was released in 2012. While the first instalment was directed by Kabir Khan, Tiger Zinda Hai will be helmed by the Sultan director.

The sequel is all set to bring back the iconic pair on screen after five years. The film is slated to be released on December 22 this year. Check the first look of Salman and Katrina in Tiger Zinda Hai here: