Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai (TZH) has had a thundering start at the box office, but the film's performance on Sunday has been phenomenal. The movie has now crossed Rs 100 crore nett box office collection at the domestic market in just three days.

Tiger Zinda Hai has emerged as the biggest Bollywood opener of 2017. It has shattered the opening box office records of all other Bollywood films this year. Tiger Zinda Hai had collected Rs 34.10 crore nett on Friday.

The film witnessed growth on Saturday earning Rs 35.30 crore nett at Indian box office. However, the Sunday collection is just overwhelming. The movie earned Rs 45.53 crore nett on its third day, taking its total 3 days nett domestic collection to Rs 114.53 crore.

"#TigerZindaHai is SENSATIONAL on Day 3... East-West-North-South, the biz witnesses REMARKABLE growth... Metros and beyond metros, plexes and single screens - it's creating HAVOC... Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr. Total: ₹ 114.93 cr. India biz. #TZH," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

This is the highest opening weekend figure for any Bollywood movie in 2017. The movie has shattered the record of Golmaal Again that had earned Rs 87.60 crore nett over its first weekend.

While Tiger Zinda Hai has become the biggest Bollywood opener of 2017, it has also beaten the first-weekend box office collection of Aamir Khan's Dangal that had made a business of Rs 107 crore in first three days.

Not just that, Tiger Zinda Hai has surpassed the record of Salman's Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan as well. Sultan had collected Rs 105 crore by the end of its first three days, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan had made Rs 102 crore by the same time.

Having released in 4,600 screens across India, Tiger Zinda Hai had received a positive response from the audience, and the strong word of mouth is doing more wonders for it. While the movie has already shattered all previous box office records of 2017, it will witness similar big numbers on Monday also as it is a holiday.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai also features Katrina Kaif, who is now on cloud nine as this is her first hit after a streak of flops. With such amazing figures coming in for Tiger Zinda Hai, it will be interesting to see what all box office records it beats in coming days.