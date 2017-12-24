Salman Khan-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has emerged as the biggest opener of this year with its box office collection already breaking records. After a thunderous start on Friday, the film witnessed even better business on its day 2.

Tiger Zinda Hai made a superb opening day collection of Rs 34.10 crore net at the domestic market. The movie broke the opening day box office record of Aamir Khan's Dangal that had collected Rs 29.78 crore on its first day.

With positive reviews from the critics and strong word of mouth, the action thriller witnessed growth on its second day. Tiger Zinda Hai collected Rs 35.30 crore net on Saturday, taking its two days collection to Rs 69.40 crore at Indian box office.

"#TigerZindaHai emerges BOXOFFICE CHAMPION... Shows TERRIFIC trending on Day 2... All set to cross ₹ 100 cr today [Day 3]... Fri 34.10 cr [updated], Sat 35.30 cr. Total: ₹ 69.40 cr. India biz... Biz will be HUGE today and tomorrow [Christmas]," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Although it is an excellent start, the film failed to beat Sultan's opening box office collection by a small margin. Sultan had collected Rs 36.54 crore on Friday and Rs 37.32 crore on its second day.

However, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial managed to beat other biggies of this year including Golmaal Again, Tubelight and Raees. Tiger Zinda Hai is expected to cross the Rs 100-crore mark on Sunday and will most likely continue the dream run at the box office on Monday also as it is a holiday.

Having released in 4.600 screens across India, Tiger Zinda Hai has certainly made a thundering start at the box office. Not just in the domestic market, the film has been doing wonders overseas as well.

With a screen count of 1,100 overseas, the movie has been performing extremely well in UK, Australia and New Zealand. Made on a budget of around Rs 150 crore, the Salman-Katrina Kaif starrer will almost recover the cost of production on its first extended weekend itself.