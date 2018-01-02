Tiger Zinda Hai remains unstoppable at both domestic and worldwide markets. On Day 11 (second Monday), the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif-starrer crossed Rs 400-crore mark at the worldwide box office.

In the second week, the spy-thriller collected Rs 11.56 crore (second Friday), Rs 14.92 crore (second Saturday) and Rs 22.23 crore (second Sunday) at the domestic box office. And on Day 11 (second Monday), it minted Rs 18.04 crore, thereby taking its total domestic total to Rs 272 crore nett.

The domestic gross total of the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial now stands at Rs 349.73 crore.

In the overseas market, Tiger Zinda Hai has registered approximately Rs 93.2 crore as of December 31, Bollywood Hungama reported.

Going by this, the Salman-starrer — released across 3,500 screens in India and 1,000 overseas — has collected Rs 442.93 crore (Rs 349.73 crore + Rs 93.2 crore) gross at the worldwide box office in just 11 days of its release.

Meanwhile, Tiger Zinda Hai has become Salman's 12th movie to have crossed Rs 100-crore mark at the Indian box office. In fact, Salman is the only Bollywood superstar who has 12 movies in the Rs 100-crore club.

Among these 12 films, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is the biggest grosser with a lifetime domestic earning of Rs 320.34 crore. He has two films crossing Rs 300-crore as Sultan had collected Rs 300.45 crore.

Further, given that there are no big releases in January until Republic Day when Akshay Kumar's Padman and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Aiyaary will release, Tiger Zinda Hai has enough space to break a few more records.