Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is undoubtedly going to be one of the biggest releases of 2017. Released on December 22, the movie witnessed a massive opening at the box office worldwide.

With so much craze around Tiger Zinda Hai, the movie has given a tough competition to Sultan's opening collection. The 2016 blockbuster, starring Salman and Anushka Sharma, had collected Rs 36.54 crore net at the domestic market on its first day.

Tiger Zinda Hai's day-1 collection is Rs 33.75 crore and this makes the movie this year's second highest grosser. It is predicted to cross Rs 150 crore during the weekend in the domestic market.

Tiger ROARS... Flexes its muscles at the BO and takes an EXTRAORDINARY start... #TigerZindaHai Fri ₹ 33.75 cr. India biz. 4600 screens. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2017

Top 5 openers - 2017:

1 #Baahubali2 [dubbed Hindi version] ₹ 41 cr

2 #TigerZindaHai ₹ 33.75 cr

3 #GolmaalAgain ₹ 30.14 cr

4 #Tubelight ₹ 21.15 cr

5 #Raees ₹ 20.42 cr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2017

In fact, the opening collection of TZH has defeated the first-day earnings of Aamir Khan's Dangal (Rs 29.78 crore) and Salman's this year release, Tubelight (Rs 21.15 crore).

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has also surpassed the opening collection of the first instalment, Ek Tha Tiger. It was directed by Kabir Khan and opened with Rs 32.93 crore.

Tiger Zinda Hai, which was released across 4,600 screens in India and 1,100 screens overseas, has been made with a budget of Rs 150 crore (cost of production - Rs 130 crore, prints and advertising - Rs 20 crore).

The Ali Abbas Zafar movie has opened to packed houses, witnessing maximum footfalls at cinema halls in many parts of the country. It has also received rave reviews from the critics and audiences alike.