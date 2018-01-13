Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai continues to rule at the box office. Even after three releases on Friday, TZH continued to earn big!

Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted: "#TigerZindaHai has surpassed #BajrangiBhaijaan 's #India Nett on Friday, to emerge @BeingSalmanKhan 's highest grosser in #India Also, now it's the All-time No.4 Hindi movie in #India." [sic.]

Yes, according to Taran Adarsh, Tiger Zinda Hai made Rs 2.12 crore on Thursday, taking its India collection to Rs 318.86 crore. But on Friday, Salman Khan crossed his own movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan's lifetime collection.

He tweeted: "#TigerZindaHai continued its VICTORY MARCH in Week 3... All set to cross *lifetime biz* of #BajrangiBhaijaan [320.34 cr]... Fri 3.72 cr, Sat 5.62 cr, Sun 8.27 cr, Mon 2.72 cr, Tue 2.56 cr, Wed 2.30 cr, Thu 2.12 cr. Total: 318.86 cr." [sic.]

Stay tuned for the exact number!

Talking about the records broken by the movie, the film has already crossed Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office.

According to International Business Times, India, Tiger Zinda Hai was given 4.5 star rating. The review said: "Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif's kickass masala entertainer is WHISTLE-WORTHY."

Salman and Katrina play the roles of RAW agent Tiger and Pakistani spy Zoya. The film is a sequel to their 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger. The first part was directed by Kabir Khan.