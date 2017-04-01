Tiger Woods continues to be frustrated by injury. After seeing his latest comeback fall short, Woods confirmed he will miss the US Masters in Augusta next week owing to a back problem.

Woods came into the new year with renewed hope and belief that he could still make a career of it on the PGA Tour.

However, after just three rounds of golf, the American broke down again, with the 14-time major winner withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic in February.

The 41-year-old was suffering from back spasms and those issues have not healed enough in time for him to play competitive golf.

"Unfortunately, I won't be competing in this year's Masters," Woods said in a statement on his official website. "I did about everything I could to play, but my back rehabilitation didn't allow me the time to get tournament ready.

"I'm especially upset because it's a special anniversary for me, that's filled with a lot of great memories. I can't believe it's been 20 years since I won my first green jacket."

What is more believable, however, is the continued injury problems of the American. With this latest miss, it will be Woods' third Masters miss in the last four years. And considering he has gone past 40, you do wonder if there is another comeback left in the great man.

"I have no timetable for my return, but I will continue my diligent effort to recover, and want to get back out there as soon as possible," Woods added.

"I'd like to pass along my regrets to Billy Payne, the Augusta National membership, staff, volunteers and patrons, that I won't be there.

"I will be at the Champions Dinner and I look forward to seeing a lot of old friends.

"Augusta National has been a very important place to me and my family for over 20 years, and while I'm disappointed, it will be good to be back there Tuesday."

Dustin Johnson, the world number one, is the favourite to win the green jacket at Augusta this year, while the usual suspects to give him a run for his money remain Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Jason Day.