Tiger Shroff is all set to release the trailer of his fifth film, Baaghi 2, on Wednesday, but we couldn't help but notice that the man has used his 'six-pack abs' in all his films and on posters. Right from his first film Heropanti with Kriti Sanon (2014), Baaghi with Shraddha Kapoor (2014) or Munna Michael featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nidhi Agerwal (2017) — Tiger Shroff's shirtless pose is there on all his film posters.

Three things that make Tiger Shroff — six-pack abs, dancing skills and action. Is there any other aspect of Tiger's character that directors or producers are exploiting? Does he want to be a 'typecast' and continue doing such repetitive films?

A Flying Jatt was an exception with regards to the poster as Tiger played a superhero and had to wear a suit but he still managed to woo his fans in the song 'Beat Pe Booty' with Jacqueline Fernandez!

And when Baaghi 2 makers revealed the poster along with the announcement of the trailer on Tuesday, guess what happened? That too was shirtless! *Ugh*

And believe it or not, Tiger's upcoming films — Student of the Year 2, directed by Karan Johar and Baaghi 3, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Rambo – are/will be shirtless. We wouldn't be surprised if his film with Hrithik Roshan on dance too has six-pack abs showing everywhere.

No offence to his fans, but Tiger who is just four films old is predictable. We know what his next move/stunt will be in his next film. Yes, when he performs, one can't take their eyes off but after a point, it's just the same chiselled body.

This obsession with his fit body doesn't end just to films, he is posing in the same way even on magazine covers, gym updates or his Instagram posts.

Yes, Tiger dances and kicks or backflips brilliant, but there's more to him as an actor and we hope he utilises and shows the other side to the audience because it's high time!

