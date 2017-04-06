Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff has shared a new bikini photo on Instagram, and the star kid looks hot in the selfie. She is seen wearing a maroon bikini in the picture that she captioned, "Sun's out, buns out".

Krishna Shroff's 'topless' photos does not make Jackie Shroff uncomfortable

Daughter of Jackie Shroff, Krishna is active on Instagram and gets a lot of attention from her fans for her sizzling pictures. Earlier, Krishna was in the news when she had shared some steamy photos from a photoshoot.

The pictures, in which she was seen covering her assets with just a towel, had gone viral in no time. However, the photos were shared with the title "topless" and that did not go down well with Krishna. She had later said that she was not topless in the photos as she did not flash her nipples.

"I just have one issue with the word 'topless'. I think that's ridiculous because to be topless, you have to show nipple. I just think that it's a little backward when it comes to things like this. No offence to anyone but people today can't really be free or express themselves however they want to because of the amount of judgement that happens these days. I just feel the society is a little backwards," she had told DNA.

Nevertheless, Krishna became an internet sensation with those sizzling photos. Check her latest bikini picture that is turning on the heat and other recent photos:

