Tiger Shroff made his fans excited about his upcoming film Munna Michael by sharing the climax scene from the film. But it appears to be another instance of plagiarism. From Tiger to Varun Dhawan, check who all made news in Bollywood.

Tiger Shroff's 'copied' sequence in Munna Michael

Tiger Shroff recently shared the climax sequence of his upcoming movie Munna Michael, in which he is seen kicking a football using martial arts technique. While the sequence seemed quite impressive, it apparently is not unique as it appears to be copied from a Chinese movie titled Shaolin Soccer.

The mentioned 2001 Chinese film had a similar sequence where the protagonist hits the football in a similar fashion. Check the two videos here and decide:

Lisa Haydon flaunts baby bump in short lacy dress

Pregnant Lisa Haydon again flaunted her baby bump in a sensual manner. The actress shared a picture on Instagram where she is seen flaunting her baby bump in a short lacy white dress. She is active on Instagram and keeps sharing pictures from her holidays.

Earlier, she had announced her pregnancy on the same platform by sharing a photo of her baby bump.

When Varun Dhawan was too drunk to be able to stand

Varun Dhawan plays the character of Badrinath in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. For one scene in the movie, Varun took as many as 12 shots of alcohol as the scene demanded him to be in an inebriated condition. Dharma Productions has released a video in which he is seen consuming repeated shots of alcohol and narrating how he finished the scene.

The Salesman for Indian audience

Sunil Doshi has started a new initiative 'Sunil Doshi Presents,' which is all set to come up with its first production The Salesman that will be distributed by PVR. Every year, Sunil will handpick and curate films that are eclectic, award-winning and film festival favourites from all over the world and give them an India release.

"I follow films from very early stage and try to acquire the films that excite me in their initial stages. For example I had acquired Asghar Farhadi's The Salesman in its scripting stage, much before it's big win at Cannes and Oscars. This is also my attempt to bring the best of cinema to Indians who appreciate global cinema but cannot travel to festivals to watch these movies on big screens," Sunil said in a statement.

"Our focus is on bringing great films annually to India. Our start has been very auspicious with The Salesman. Rest of our line up is equally exciting and includes amongst others the critically acclaimed and successful films Mustang and Winter sleep," he added. Check the poster of the film here.