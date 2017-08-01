Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is set to start the shooting of Baaghi 2 with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. He will later begin filming for Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2- which is yet to pick a leading actress.

It seems Karan Johar is having a hard time finding a female lead. Speculations were doing the rounds regarding the lead actress of SOTY 2, but none has been finalised till date.

Earlier, the star kids like Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor and Ananya Pandey were allegedly considered for the role. But later, it turned out, KJo is still searching for the actress.

In fact, Disha Patani's name was also on the list, but she is pairing with Tiger in Baaghi 2.

Tiger was asked about his co-star in SOTY 2 is, and he said: "I have no idea who the girl is. Karan has not told me anything about that yet.

"It is good that a lot of names are being tossed up and the film is getting a lot of publicity so early. I hope I get to know soon," Deccan Chronicle quoted Tiger as saying.

Punit Malhotra will direct the Student of the Year 2.

Meanwhile, Tiger is busy shooting Baaghi 2. "Disha (Patani) and I will be shooting a song for Baaghi 2 in two weeks from now. There is time for Rambo now. After Baaghi 2, I will be shooting for SOTY 2," Munna Michael actor said.