Rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, who are currently busy shooting for their upcoming film Baaghi 2, recently wrapped up the first schedule of the film.

And to mark the occassion, the young muscular hunk and his leading lady were seen spending some quality time in a swimming pool.

Tiger and Disha, who are often spotted with each other, have set temperatures soaring by sharing their pool pictures, which are nothing but a steamy treat for their fans.

In the picture, the two fitness freaks are seen flaunting their well-toned and chiselled backs while the Disha rests her elbow on Tiger's broad shoulders.

And its a wrap schedule 1! #baaghi2 #sajidnadiadwala @khan_ahmedasas @dishapatani @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Sep 26, 2017 at 5:35am PDT

Tiger and Disha, who have known each other since childhood, will be seen sharing screen space for the first time with Baaghi 2.

The two were seen last year in the music video Befikra, where they showcased their unmatched fun-loving chemistry.

It has been reported earlier that Tiger will be seen shaving his head for the film. The actor has also been spotted cleverly camouflaging his look with beanies, as seen in a recent picture, which has further raised the anticipation levels among his fans.

Picture @shariquealy ??❤️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Sep 24, 2017 at 7:42pm PDT

While the makers of Baaghi 2 have kept the film's leading lady's looks under wraps so far, they gave us a glimpse of their protagonist's rebellious avatar in their first-look poster, which was released a few months ago.

Tiger, who is known for his high-flying stunts and breathtaking action sequences, will be preparing for the stunts under the guidance of special martial arts director Tony Ching. The actor has undergone training in different styles of Wushu — Bak Mei, Choy Li Fut and Wing Chun.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 2, which revolves around Tiger Shroff's character and his rebellion for love, is being directed by Ahmed Khan. The film is scheduled to release on April 27, 2018.