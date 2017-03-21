The countdown for the release of Puneeth Rajkumar's Raajakumara has begun. The much-awaited Kannada film will hit the screens on Friday, March 24, in a huge number of screens across the country.

Raajakumara is expected to be released in around 300 screens in Karnataka alone, as per Karthik Gowda, the creative producer of Raajakumara. "We are not sure of final count yet, but my prediction is we might touch 300 in Karnataka," he tells International Business Times.

The Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer will release simultaneously in 10 other centres outside Karnataka. "It is being released in about 25 screens in Kochi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, Greater Noida and many other places," Gowda adds.

The advance booking has been already started and viewers have given a good response. "Tickets are selling like hot cakes. The shows are set to run into packed house in Mysuru and it might repeat the same in many other parts of the state on the opening day," Gowda, who has been overlooking all the departments from the first day, adds.

Trade experts are expecting Raajakumara to get an earth-shattering opening. Considering the positive pre-release talk, the Kannada movie is likely to set a new benchmark for the opening-day collection in the state.

Gowda hopes that Raajakumara would do wonderful business, but he is cautious about predicting the collection of the opening day.

The film is expected to have special and early morning shows on the day of its release in Bengaluru and some parts of North Karnataka.

The movie is written and directed by Santhosh Ananddram and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. Priya Anand plays the female lead in the film, which stars Sarath Kumar, Ananth Nag, Prakash Raj, Sadhu Kokila, Achyuth Kumar and others in supporting roles.