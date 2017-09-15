Despite several warning from Vishal, the actor who is also the President of Producers' Council and Secretary of Nadigar Sangam, Tamilrockers and other torrent sites have leaked the full movie of his Thupparivaalan online.

The websites have apparently uploaded the full movie of different qualities hours after the movie was released on Thursday, September 14. Vishal entrusted his production house to check piracy, but to no avail.

Two days before the release of Thupparivaalan, reports suggested the admin of Tamilrockers was arrested. A person named Gauri Shankar was nabbed by Triplicane police in Chennai.

However, later it turned out he wasn't the admin of Tamilrockers or the torrent site Tamil Don.

"It is a significant breakthrough, and the police are investigating right now. So, just give me one hour, and I will tell all the details that you need," Vishal had told the media after the arrest.

Social media chatter suggested the full movie would be uploaded on the release date.

Piracy has badly affected not only Kollywood, but other film industries across the world. Although many strict measures and policies have been implemented by governments, none of them has been successful in curbing this menace.

Almost all big movies these days make it to the internet within a day of release. While some movies made their way to the internet (with good or poor print quality) within a day of release, there have been instances when some movies were leaked online even before they hit theatres.

Meanwhile, Thupparivaalan has received positive reviews. The engaging story backed by Vishal's good performance has impressed the viewers.