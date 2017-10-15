Dangal actor Fatima Sana Shaikh recently found herself under the radar of moral police on social media platforms who trolled her for posting a "shameless selfie" on Instagram.

In the picture, the 25-year-old actress was seen flaunting her long hair extension, a bindi and a nose ring in a saree designed by Swati Mukund and captioned the image as "shameless selfie".

While Fatima was having happy time replying to her fans who praised her for her fabulous looks. But soon the army of trolls barged in to degrade the young actress and spewed their venom on her post. Some called her shameless for showing off her waist in a saree and some asked her to have fear of the almighty for her deeds.

However, Fatima's huge fan following soon took over the charge and slammed the trolls mercilessly for targeting the actress for no reason.

This is not the first time that Fatima has faced criticism on social media. Earlier, she was trolled for her bikini pictures which she posted on Instagram in the month of Ramadan.

On the work front, Fatima Sana Shaikh is gearing up for another Bollywood biggie, Thugs of Hindostan, wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Aamir Khan and the Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan. She has undergone intense workout sessions for gaining the desired looks for her role in the film.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the movie is slated for 2018 release.