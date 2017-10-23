When Chris Hemsworth embarked on the journey from Asgard to Earth back in 2011, Marvel fans knew he was the perfect actor cast for Thor. However, Hemsworth did not believe so.

However, in a recent interview, the Australian hunk revealed that he almost turned down the role of the God of Thunder.

Recalling the life-changing moment, the actor told Sunday Morning Herald that when he was approached to play the role in 2009 when he considered turning it down.

"I was crossing the road in Vancouver ... and I remember the exact moment getting a call from my lawyer and my manager saying 'you got the offer. And then kind of going "oh wow, cool. So what is it?" "It's a superhero thing and it's a six-picture deal," he recalled. "And we were like "that's a lot of films to sign up for. We should pass on this.'" Gulp!

Thankfully, Hemsworth did not give in to his doubt and accepted the offer, beefed up and left to California and New Mexico to start on the remarkable journey of Thor. The movie premiered about six years ago and no one, not even studio executives, knew how big Thor was going to be, Hemsworth added.

While Hemsworth said yes to Thor, Thor: Ragnarok's director Taika Waititi has said no to Star Wars. Talking to New York Times, the New Zealand based director has clarified that his style of filmmaking will never suit the hit franchise so he doesn't want to even try a hand at that film.

"That particular franchise seems really hard. There's not much room for someone like me," he said.

"Through its narrow canon, the tone of Star Wars has always been determinedly self-serious, whereas the Marvel movies, like the decades of comics they sprang from, veer wildly from high drama to low comedy. And improvisation has been a tool in every Marvel movie since Robert Downey Jr. riffed his way through Iron Man," added Waititi.

Speaking of improvising, Hemsworth told First Post that almost every scene has been improvised in Thor 3. The website reports that about 80 percent of the movie has been improvised. Agreeing to the report, Hemsworth revealed, "Just about every single scene in the movie, we have played with in some way or the other. It's not as if the whole scene was improvised but we were always adding in something or the other."

Thor: Ragnarok has got rave reviews from the critics and is deemed as one of Marvel Cinematic Universe's best movies until now. Fans will get to watch the hilarious Thor, accompanied by The Incredible Hulk, Loki and many more Marvel stars in Thor: Ragnarok on November 3.