Although Chris Hemsworth has asmitted that Wonder Woman would hands down beat Thor in a face-off, he will now have to agree that the God of Thunder has beaten Diana from Amazon at the box office.

While Wonder Woman's opening weekend domestic box office stood a little over $100 million, Thor: Ragnarok has surpassed that mark to stand with a mighty $121 million following its US release, Variety reports.

The opening weekend collections have not only beaten summer release Wonder Woman, but also risen high above the expected collections.

Domestic box office collections:

The Taika Waititi directorial was initially predicted to earn an approximate $80 million in the opening weekend, which gradually rose to $100 million and finally, trade analysis expected the movie to rake in about $115-118 million.

But the Marvel Studios film proved every prediction wrong by becoming one of the highest grossers of the year.

The film has not only become the best Thor movie in the franchise – both review and grossing wise – it has also become Marvel's second-best ever outside the May-August period, falling behind Deadpool released in February, Indie Wire reveals.

The film recorded the fourth-highest opening weekend box office collections this year.

Thor: Ragnarok stands behind Beauty and the Beast ($174.8 million), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($146.5 million) and It ($123.4 million).

The 2011-release Thor had a $65-million opening-weekend collection, and 2013's Thor: The Dark World debuted with $85 million.

With the jaw-dropping collections, Thor 3 becomes the 17th straight Marvel movie to have opened at the number 1 spot.

Worldwide box office collections:

Box Office Mojo has revealed that Thor: Ragnarok's worldwide box office collections now stand at a thunderous $427 million. The overseas collections recorded are $306 million.

These include the-first week collections from markets where Thor 3 was released a week before the US, and $151.4 million from numerous other international markets where Ragnarok released along with the US premiere.

Deadline revealed that Thor: Ragnarok recorded the biggest opening weekend ever for a November release in China, with gross earnings of $55.6 million.

The website reported that the top five international markets of the film are China ($55.6 million), the UK ($27.2 million), Korea ($25.8 million), Brazil ($19.3 million) and Australia ($15.5 million).

While Thor: Ragnarok has set the bar high for November releases, comic book fans would be eager to see if DCEU's Justice League puts up a good fight. The film has also put up a fight for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, releasing next month.

Do you think JL will beat Thor: Ragnarok? What are your predictions? Let us know in the comments below.