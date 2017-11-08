Here's interesting news for fans of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Sangram Singh, who rose to popularity with the show as Ashok Khanna, is engaged.

The actor took to his Instagram page to announce the news along with a picture of his fiancee. He captioned it as "Taken!!"

The soon-to-be-bride's name is Gurkiran Kaur, India Forums reported. It is an arranged marriage and the couple is set to tie the knot on December 26, 2017.

But what is more surprising than the engagement news is that none of Sangram's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-stars knew about it as almost everyone expressed their shock at the news on social media.

Anita Hassanandani:,"WhatTttttttttttttt! Congratulations ❤❤️ (sic)."

Shireen Mirza said, "Wow congratulations Sangyyy (sic)."

Aly Goni shared a picture of the couple and captioned it as: "Yeh lo bhai apne dusra saathi ne bhi hands up kar diye now I m actually feeling scared hahahah love u mere veeere ❤️❤️ I still cant believe oye mere yaar Di shaadi hai #SangyGotengaged @sangram_singh (sic)."

Taken!! A post shared by Sangram Singh (@sangram_singh) on Nov 7, 2017 at 4:09am PST

It seems Sangram got engaged soon after landing in the country post the show's shoot schedule in Budapest.

Meanwhile, the storyline of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will take a leap of 1.5 years with the international shoot sequence. Viewers will also witness a few new entries on the show.

The leap was apparently slated for last year, but didn't happen due to some unknown reasons. Hence, the channel and Ekta's Balaji Telefilms took the mutual decision to take a time jump on the show this year.