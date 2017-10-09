The hype around the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has started gaining momentum months before its actual release following the success of its predecessor Redmi Note 4, which did particularly well in India. Not much has been heard of the handset but images of the purported model have exposed several information, including its design.

The Chinese technology giant is tight-lipped on the release date of the Remi Note 5 but reports have claimed that it could happen early next year or even by the end of this year. However, it is likely to be launched first in its home country before making it available to other markets like India.

Also read: Reason why Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will be cynosure of all eyes; what we know so far

Now, a new image of the purported Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has been leaked by Slashleaks, revealing that the much-awaited device might sport a bezel-less and 18:9 display. The top bazel is slightly bigger than the bottom, as it holds camera, earpiece and sensor.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is expected to come in three variants -- 3GB RAM + 32GB storage priced at 1,200 Yuan ($175 / €155), 4GB RAM + 32GB storage at 1,400 Yuan ($205 / €180), and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at 1,500 Yuan ($220 / €195).

The device is expected to feature a 5.5-inch full HD display with 401 ppi (pixel density), a MediaTek Helio P25 octa-core processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset for Indian market), an Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 operating system, a 3GB/4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB storage, a dual 16MP main camera, a 5MP front-snapper, and a 4,000mAh battery.

It may be mentioned the Redmi Note 4 has a 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset, and an Android Marshmallow OS (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat). It also has a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle view of field, and a 4,100mAh battery.