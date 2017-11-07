If you are wondering when Huawei would bring the Honor 7X to India, worry not as it is set to arrive next month. In fact, the device could turn out to be a killer of popular budget smartphones like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Moto G5s Plus, Honor 6X, Xiaomi Mi A1, Nokia 5 (3GB RAM), Xiaomi Mi Max 2 and several others not only because of its impressive features but also aggressive pricing for the Indian market.

The Honor 7X was unveiled globally in October but will come to India only in December. However, the company's Global President George Zhao promised something special that Indian consumers would welcome. He said in an interview to IANS that the device would be made available in the country at a disruptive price to ensure that it has no competitor in the market.

"We will launch Honor 7X in December at such a price that it will have no competitor in that segment," Zhao was quoted as saying by IANS while talking about the company's roadmap in India. He went on to say that the company has the potential to beat "dominating players in the Indian smartphone market in terms of quality", but expressed the need to improve its marketing strategy.

Now, what many would be curious to know is the pricing of the Honor 7X in India.The 32GB storage variant is priced at 1,299 Yuan (around Rs 12,900) in China, 1,699 Yuan (around Rs 16,850) for 64GB, and 1,999 Yuan (around Rs 19,800) for 128GB. Going by this, the device could be priced between Rs 12,000 and Rs 20,000 in India.

Meanwhile, Zhao has said that it would use aggressive pricing and marketing tools to outwit its competitors. This could make many believe that the new device will come with a reasonable price tag, perhaps in the under Rs 15,000 price bracket like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Moto G5s and Nokia 5 (3GB RAM). It also could come with a price tag similar to its predecessor Honor 6X which is priced at Rs 11, 999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage model and Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant.

The Honor 7X has a 5.93-inch LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x2,160 pixels (407 ppi pixel density) and 18:9 aspect ratio, a HiSilicon Kirin 659, an EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat OS, a 4GB RAM, and a 32GB /64GB/128GB internal memory (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card). It also features a dual 16MP + 2MP main camera with 1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm pixel size, phase detection autofocus and LED flash, an 8MP front-snapper, and a 3,340mAh battery.