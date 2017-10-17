So much has been talked about the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 though it's still a few months away from release, and one of the reasons for it is the stupendous success of the Redmi Note 4. The device is in news again following the release of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 mobile platform.

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 636 features the Qualcomm Kryo 260 CPU, which delivers a 40 percent increase in device performance over the Snapdragon 630, and is built using 14nm FinFet process, making it software-compatible with the Snapdragon 660 and 630 mobile platforms. This will allow original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) already using these platforms to add Snapdragon 636 to their devices.

"The introduction of the Snapdragon 636 Mobile Platform allows OEMs to enjoy a smooth transition from the Snapdragon 660 and 630 Mobile Platforms while supporting the deployment of superior functionality and performance to end users," Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., said in a statement.

The new mobile platform (processor) is designed to improve performance especially in gaming, display, and photography as it features Snapdragon X12 LTE modem with peak download speeds of 600 Mbps, 14-bit Qualcomm Spectra 160 ISP that supports capturing of up to 24MP with zero shutter lag while supporting smooth zoom, fast autofocus and true-to-life colors for outstanding image quality, and Adreno 509 GPU that supports 3D graphics.

Interestingly, the release of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 will make many mobile phone industry observers think about Xiaomi's upcoming Redmi Note 5 for one big reason, whether there is a possibility of the device to come with the new mobile platform.

It has been reported that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 would be the first Xiaomi phone to feature an 18:9 display. A few unconfirmed leaked renders of the purported device have also indicated the same display ratio. However, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 is the only processor that will support the feature. So, it won't come as a surprise if the upcoming device from the Redmi Note series is seen with the new mobile platform.

It may be mentioned that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is expected to be launched early next year with a 5.5-inch full HD display with 401 ppi (pixel density), an Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 operating system, a 3GB/4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB storage, a dual 16MP main camera, a 5MP front-snapper, and a 4,000mAh battery.