Thanks to Prabhas' craze post Baahubali franchise, the makers of Saaho were reportedly forced to double the personal security for the rebel star as scores of fans started thronging the sets of the bilingual movie every day.

Rajamouli's two-part Baahubali has earned global admirers for Prabhas while on the domestic front, fans grew multifold. After a long holiday trip to the US following the gigantic success of the Rajamouli directorial, he started shooting for his next, Saaho, at a huge set worth Rs 5 crore erected in a private studio in Hyderabad.

However, sources close to the film unit say that Prabhas' fans used to come in huge numbers to the sets of Saaho to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. They used to scream his name every time they saw him around. This became a regular affair with an increase in the number of visitors with each passing day.

The makers of Saaho were reportedly worried as such large crowds may be a threat to the security of the star. They were also concerned over not letting the new look in the film from being leaked. Hence, they decided to increase the security cover.

Saaho is an action thriller written and directed by Sujeeth while Pramod and V Vamsi Krishna Reddy are producing it under the banner UV Creations. Prabhas will be seen romancing actress Shraddha Kapoor in the movie, which is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor wrapped up the first schedule of Saaho in Hyderabad on October 10, completing nearly 40 percent of the total shoot. They will soon start the next schedule. The movie expected to hit the screens by mid-2018.